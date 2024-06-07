onsemi Launches Power Solution for Data Centers

As data centers demand more power to support AI workloads, enhancing energy efficiency is crucial. The combination of onsemi’s T10 PowerTrench Family and EliteSiC 650V MOSFETs has been launched as a solution that has reportedly worked for efficiency and thermal performance in a compact form for data center applications.

Reportedly, The latest solution can reduce power losses during the energy conversion process, addressing the demands of next-generation data centers.

Why It Matters

An AI-supported search engine request requires over 10 times the power of a typical search engine request, leading to data center power needs projected to reach 1,000 TWh globally within two years. Processing one AI-supported request involves converting energy four times from the grid to the processor, resulting in approximately 12% energy loss.

Using the T10 PowerTrench family and EliteSiC 650V solution, data centers can reduce power losses by an estimated 1%. If implemented globally, this solution could reduce energy consumption by 10 TWh annually, equivalent to the energy needed to power nearly one million homes per year.

How It Works

The EliteSiC 650V MOSFET offers improved switching performance and lower device capacitances, achieving higher efficiency in data centers and energy storage systems. Compared to the previous generation, these new silicon carbide (SiC) MOSFETs have halved the gate charge and reduced both the energy stored in output capacitance (Eoss) and the output charge (Qoss) by 44%.

With no tail current during turn-off and better performance at high temperatures, they reduce switching losses compared to super junction (SJ) MOSFETs. This allows for downsizing system components, increasing operating frequency, and reducing overall system costs.

The T10 PowerTrench Family is designed to handle high currents, crucial for DC-DC power conversion stages, offering increased power density and better thermal performance in a compact footprint. The shield gate trench design features an ultra-low gate charge and an RDS (on) of less than 1 milliohm.

Additionally, the soft recovery body diode and lower Qrr minimize ringing, overshoots, and electrical noise, ensuring optimal performance, reliability, and robustness under stress. The T10 PowerTrench Family also meets the stringent standards required for automotive applications.

The combined solution meets the Open Rack V3 (ORV3) base specification hyperscale operators required to support the next generation of high-power processors.

“AI and electrification are reshaping our world and skyrocketing power demands. Accelerating innovation in power semiconductors to improve energy efficiency is key to enabling these technological megatrends. This is how we power the future responsibly,” said Simon Keeton, group president, of Power Solutions Group, onsemi. “Our latest solution can significantly reduce power losses that occur during the energy conversion process and have a meaningful impact on the demands for the next generation of data centers.”

