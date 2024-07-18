OpenText Announces Cloud Editions - CE 24.3 Release

OpenText announced the release of Cloud Editions (CE) 24.3. This update integrates advanced information management capabilities, cloud solutions, security measures, and artificial intelligence (AI) to optimize data performance.

Advertisment

CIOs are balancing AI and cloud as strategic drivers of business transformation. A Morgan Stanley report indicates that 68% of CIOs expect generative AI and large language models (LLMs) to impact their investment priorities. The ongoing shift to the public cloud, currently hosting 36% of application workloads and projected to reach 53% by the end of 2026, has also become a top IT expenditure priority.

With over 30 years of experience in information management, OpenText has introduced AI-enabled innovations to address this need, offering solutions that support business growth.

"2023 was the year to trial and test basic AI fundamentals; 2024 is about oiling the entire machine for the widescale adoption and scalability of gen-AI.,” said Muhi Majzoub, EVP and Chief Product Officer, OpenText. “OpenText enables customers to navigate their cloud, security confidently, and AI journeys, establishing trust in data integrity as we enter a new era of integrated information growth and agility. Our key innovation in this release centers around helping our customers shift left and adopt DevSecOps with AI. OpenText Cloud is helping customers rethink software delivery with OpenText Aviator.”

OpenText is advancing digital transformation with its Titanium X strategic product roadmap, set for delivery by CE 25.2. The latest release, CE 24.3, introduces new offerings across Business Clouds, AI, and Technology.

Business AI

Advertisment

OpenText DevOps Aviator accelerates application delivery using testing bots to generate codeless tests from manual ones. Its AI-guided assistant provides quick answers on features, tasks, tests, and user stories, enhancing development workflows.

OpenText Fortify Aviator automates auditing and remediating Static Application Security Testing (SAST) vulnerabilities. It integrates fix suggestions into DevOps workflows and offers user-friendly audits and explanations. It also protects against prompt injection attacks, model compromise, and vulnerabilities in large language models (LLMs).

According to the OpenText State of Code Security report, 57% of organizations have adopted DevSecOps practices, with 72% focusing on securing business-critical applications.

Advertisment

Business Cloud

OpenText Content Aviator is now available on OpenText Core Content, OpenText Extended ECM, and OpenText Documentum. It enhances automation and speed in content management workflows, supporting interaction with content and knowledge extraction in both cloud and on-premises environments. It also expands collaborative content capabilities to include video content conversion, streaming, annotation, and clipping.

Business Technology

Advertisment

OpenText Thrust Studio, now generally available, offers developers a real-time digital assistant powered by generative AI. It provides on-demand support, including relevant code samples and API documentation within the Visual Studio environment, enhancing application development and productivity.

OpenText Cloud for Government has achieved full authorization from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) in the United States for OpenText Extended ECM and OpenText AppWorks. This authorization allows federal agencies to automate workflows, manage content throughout its lifecycle, and ensure robust security controls and compliance measures.

“At Uniper, we are investing in a significant IT transformation to accelerate our green energy efforts and provide our diverse customers with flexible, balanced, and bespoke solutions,” said Hans Pezold, senior vice president of Information Technology and managing director at Uniper.

Advertisment

“Partnering with OpenText, with their expertise in information management, cloud, and AI, was a natural fit because it allowed us to reduce resource consumption and administrative effort – a huge win for us. Working with OpenText is just the beginning of our digital transformation journey, and their forward-thinking approach to developing innovative suites of capabilities – whether that is cloud or AI - will be integral in further optimizing our processes and driving innovation forward."

Read more from Bharti Trehan..

Advertisment

Read about Cloud Solutions..

Read IT Product News Here..