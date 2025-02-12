OpenText Invests in Asia-Pacific and Announces Regional Summits

OpenText has announced an expansion of its investment in the Asia-Pacific region and the upcoming OpenText Summits in Sydney and Tokyo. These events will bring together senior executives, industry professionals, and technology experts to discuss advancements in AI-powered knowledge management and information governance.

The company is strengthening its presence across Japan, Singapore, Australia, China, Korea, the Philippines, and India by investing in cloud, security, and AI infrastructure to support digital transformation initiatives. OpenText currently operates with over 10,000 employees in the region, serving more than 5,000 customers. The company's partner network is also growing, with more than 500 partners supporting its ecosystem.

As part of its expansion strategy, OpenText is investing in research and development, professional services, and operational excellence in the region. The company plans to increase its workforce by 2,500 employees over the next three years and enhance its cloud service delivery capabilities to meet customer demand.

The OpenText Summit Tokyo 2025, scheduled for February 13, and the OpenText Summit Sydney 2025, on February 20, will focus on AI, automation, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, and data governance. These events aim to provide businesses with insights and strategies to optimize information management, enhance security, and drive long-term operational efficiency.

“Information management is more important than ever as businesses move at the speed of AI,” said Mark J. Barrenechea, CEO & CTO, OpenText. “As enterprises navigate growing complexity, reimagining the business outcomes they can drive with better content management, security, and service management will be key. At the OpenText Summits in Sydney and Tokyo, we will showcase how AI-powered innovations can accelerate the digital worker and new ways of working. We are committed to growing in Asia Pacific, and we look forward to engaging with our customers and partners.”

OpenText Summits in Tokyo and Sydney to Focus on AI and Enterprise Intelligence

OpenText has announced details for its upcoming summits in Tokyo and Sydney, where industry leaders, executives, and technology experts will discuss the impact of AI on enterprise operations and information management. The events will feature live demonstrations, customer case studies, and expert sessions aimed at providing business leaders with insights into leveraging AI for operational efficiency and security.

OpenText Summit Tokyo 2025: AI in Enterprise Operations

Scheduled for February 13, 2025, the OpenText Summit Tokyo will focus on AI’s role in redefining business processes and securing information ecosystems. Mark J. Barrenechea will present OpenText’s latest advancements in AI, security, and cloud technologies, outlining strategies for organisations to optimise information management and workforce productivity.

Industry leaders from NTT Communications Corporation, NEC Corporation, and R-DEX Systems will discuss AI-driven business opportunities, cybersecurity in an AI-powered environment, and the integration of AI, cloud, and automation to enhance business agility. Case studies from SAP, Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ), and Mizuho Research & Technologies will provide insights into AI-driven automation in banking and IT reliability.

The event will also feature a keynote by strategist Ken Kusunoki, who will address strategic decision-making in an AI-powered business landscape.

OpenText Summit Sydney 2025: Advancing Enterprise Intelligence

The OpenText Summit Sydney, taking place on February 20, 2025, will focus on AI and automation in knowledge management and data-driven innovation. Australian organizations, including Cbus Super, Westpac, NSW Education Standards Authority, Electranet, Queensland Hydro, and Harvey Norman, will share their experiences in leveraging information for business efficiency.

Key discussions will cover AI-driven content management, cybersecurity and data governance, cloud automation, customer experience innovations, and supply chain intelligence. OpenText executives, including EVP Security Muhi Majzoub, Chief Marketing Officer Sandy Ono, and President of Worldwide Sales Todd Cione, will highlight the company’s approach to long-term innovation and customer-centric strategies.

“The future belongs to businesses that harness the power of their information with intelligence, security, and agility,” Mark J. Barrenechea concluded. “We, at OpenText, are committed to empowering organizations with the technologies they need to thrive in an AI-driven world. The OpenText Summits in Sydney and Tokyo will not only showcase the latest innovations but also provide a roadmap for enterprises to reimagine how they manage, secure, and leverage information for long-term success. We look forward to engaging with industry leaders and helping businesses turn AI potential into real-world impact.”