Optiemus Systems Partners LS Spectrum Solutions for Drone-based Tech

Optiemus Unmanned Systems Private Limited (OUS), a subsidiary of Optiemus Infracom Limited, has announced a strategic partnership with LS Spectrum Solutions, a subsidiary of Germany-based LS Telecom AG. This collaboration focuses on the marketing, assembly, and distribution of LS Spectrum’s advanced drone-based spectrum analysis solutions within the Indian market.

Enhancing Defence Offerings and Spectrum Management



The partnership aligns with Optiemus’ commitment to the “Make in India” initiative and strengthens its position in the drone and defence sectors. Initially, OUS will market and sell LS Spectrum’s advanced spectrum analyzer drones, which are designed to revolutionize spectrum monitoring across industries, particularly in defence. These drones facilitate seamless detection and analysis of spectrum usage, enhancing communication frequency management across India.

Beyond drone-based solutions, this partnership also explores opportunities in broader spectrum management, including capabilities such as spectrum surveillance, direction finding, geolocation, Electronic Support Measures (ESM), Signals Intelligence (SIGINT), and Electronic Counter Measures (ECM).

Impact on Indian Industries

LS Spectrum brings extensive experience in spectrum analysis technology, offering solutions that align with the objectives of the “Make in India” initiative. OUS will leverage its local infrastructure and knowledge to provide innovative and cost-effective spectrum analysis solutions tailored to the needs of sectors such as telecommunications, defence, homeland security, and civil aviation.

Commitment to Advanced Telecom and Drone Solutions

This collaboration underscores the shared vision of OUS and LS Spectrum to deploy cutting-edge telecom and drone-based technologies in India. By combining LS Spectrum’s technical expertise with OUS’s market presence, the partnership aims to empower Indian organizations with precise and innovative tools for spectrum monitoring and management, contributing to the modernization of critical industries.

Ashok Gupta, Chairman, Optiemus Infracom said, “We are excited to expand the portfolio of our products and services being offered by OUS. We look at this collaboration as a perfect opportunity to leverage our Distribution and localization capabilities to deliver quality solutions for the Indian defence, homeland security and aviation industry and forge global partnerships to take forward the Make-in-India story. This partnership will deliver an unmatched offering in the market and we will also explore to further diversify into other products of LS Spectrum Solutions in future to strengthen our proposition.”

Prasad Kerkar, Director, LS Spectrum Solutions said, “It's truly a milestone for us as through this MoU, we reinforce our commitment to contributing to India’s growing technology landscape by introducing sophisticated, one-of-its-kind drone-based spectrum solutions in the country. We aim to increase awareness and adoption of these innovative products across India and work closely with Optiemus. We are upbeat on opportunities in India and will be actively engaging with local stakeholders to showcase the capabilities of our unique solutions.”

“Through this partnership, we will be also looking at developing solutions to address the issue of unauthorized cellular activity, such as illicit communications originating from prisons in India,” Kerkar said.

UAVs: Transforming Spectrum Monitoring and National Security

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) offer the capability to monitor communication frequencies in real time, a critical requirement for effective spectrum management in sectors like telecommunications and civil aviation. These drones also play a pivotal role in enhancing security by enabling defence and homeland security agencies to perform surveillance and identify unauthorized spectrum usage.

Integrating drones into spectrum analysis operations allows organizations to function efficiently in complex environments, delivering substantial savings in both time and costs compared to conventional monitoring methods. According to the EY-FICCI report, “Making India the Drone Hub of the World,” the drone and components industry is projected to boost India’s manufacturing capacity to nearly USD 23 billion by 2030.

