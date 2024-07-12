Oracle Announces Exadata Exascale - Intelligent Data Architecture

Oracle announced the general availability of Exadata Exascale, a data architecture for the cloud designed to provide high performance for all Oracle Database workloads, including AI vector processing, analytics, and transactions, at any scale.

Exadata Exascale aims to reduce costs for organizations to utilize Oracle Exadata’s performance, reliability, availability, and security features. It is now available with the Exadata Database Service on Exascale Infrastructure and Oracle Database 23ai on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). Future availability is planned for Exadata Cloud@Customer, OCI Dedicated Region, and multi-cloud environments.

“Exadata Exascale is Exadata reimagined for a multi-tenant, hyper-elastic cloud and is the future architecture for all Oracle Database cloud services,” said Kothanda Umamageswaran, senior vice president, Exadata and Scale-Out Technologies, Oracle. “By reducing infrastructure costs by up to 95 percent,

Exadata Exascale is a new method for customers to use Exadata Cloud Infrastructure. It offers an intelligent data architecture consisting of virtualized, database-optimized infrastructure on pools of shared computing and storage. This allows for hyper-elastic scaling and pay-per-use economics. Organizations of any size can use the Exadata database platform to accelerate innovation for all data workloads, starting at hundreds of dollars per month.

“Exadata Database Service on Exascale Infrastructure has flexible database environment we have ever worked with,” said Luis Mediero, director, of Cloud and Data Solutions, at Quistor. “Its ability to scale efficiently will allow us to move all workloads to high-performance environments with minimal migration time. Because it leverages Exadata technology, we also have confidence in our data resiliency and security, something that has proven difficult to achieve in other environments. In addition, Exascale’s scalability will enable us to grow resources quickly and with minimal costs as our business expands.”

Oracle has introduced Exadata Exascale, providing an intelligent data architecture that offers several key features:

Elastic, pay-per-use resources: Exascale offers elastic, pay-per-use resources with no extra charge for IOPS. Users specify the number of database server ECPUs and storage capacity needed, with databases spread across pooled storage servers for high performance and availability. This reduces entry-level infrastructure costs for Exadata Database Service by up to 95 percent and enables flexible and granular online scaling of resources.

Intelligent storage cloud: Exascale delivers an RDMA-capable storage cloud. This cloud distributes databases across all available storage servers and uses data-aware Smart Scan to speed up database queries. Data is replicated on three different storage servers for high fault tolerance. Exascale Storage Cloud moves frequently accessed data from disk to memory or flash, delivering the performance of DRAM, the IOPs of flash, and the capacity of disks.

Intelligent AI: Exascale uses AI Smart Scan to offload data and compute-intensive AI Vector Search operations to the Exascale intelligent storage cloud. AI Smart Scan and Exadata System Software 24ai runs vector search operations up to 30 times faster, allowing customers to run thousands of concurrent AI vector searches in multi-user environments.

Intelligent OLTP: Intelligent communication between servers enables high-performance database scaling across the Exascale Virtual Machine clusters. Low-latency OLTP IO supports mission-critical transactions and more concurrent users. Exadata Exascale delivers 230 times more throughput than other database cloud services and 50 times lower latency.

Intelligent analytics: Exascale offloads data-intensive SQL queries to the intelligent storage cloud, enabling extreme throughput scaling for analytics. Automatic columnarization converts data into an in-memory columnar format, using flash caches to increase capability and performance.

Database-aware intelligent clones: Users can create full copies or thin clones using Exascale's intelligent storage cloud and its redirect-on-write technology. Advanced snapshot capabilities make it easy to create space-efficient clones of pluggable or container databases. These copies are immediately available and have the same performance and scale as the source databases.

“The emphasis on data to drive enterprise success, especially in the age of AI, and broad-based movement of enterprise data to the public cloud suggest that there is an excellent opportunity, even a mandate, for a data infrastructure approach that takes maximum advantage of the dynamism and flexibility that the public cloud platform represents. This suggests a novel data architecture designed specifically for the cloud,” said Carl Olofson, research vice president, of Data Management Software, IDC.

