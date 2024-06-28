Oracle Announces HeatWave GenAI

Oracle announced the general availability of HeatWave GenAI, which includes in-database large language models (LLMs), an automated in-database vector store, scale-out vector processing, and the ability to have contextual conversations in natural language informed by unstructured content.

These features allow customers to apply generative AI to their enterprise data without needing AI expertise or moving data to a separate vector database. HeatWave GenAI is available in all Oracle Cloud regions, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Dedicated Region, and across clouds at no extra cost to HeatWave customers.

With HeatWave GenAI, developers can create a vector store for enterprise unstructured content with a single SQL command using built-in embedding models. Users can perform natural language searches in one step using either in-database or external LLMs. Data remains in the database, and due to HeatWave's scale and performance, there is no need to provision GPUs. This reduces application complexity, increases performance, improves data security, and lowers costs.

“HeatWave’s stunning pace of innovation continues with the addition of HeatWave GenAI to existing built-in HeatWave capabilities: HeatWave Lakehouse, HeatWave Autopilot, HeatWave AutoML, and HeatWave MySQL,” said Edward Screven, chief corporate architect, Oracle. “Today’s integrated and automated AI enhancements allow developers to build rich generative AI applications faster, without requiring AI expertise or moving data. Users now have an intuitive way to interact with their enterprise data and rapidly get the accurate answers they need for their businesses.”

“HeatWave GenAI makes it extremely easy to take advantage of generative AI,” said Vijay Sundhar, chief executive officer, of SmarterD. “The support for in-database LLMs and in-database vector creation leads to a significant reduction in application complexity, predictable inference latency, and most of all, no additional cost to us to use the LLMs or create the embeddings. This is truly the democratization of generative AI and we believe it will result in building richer applications with HeatWave GenAI and significant gains in productivity for our customers.”

New automated and built-in generative AI features include:

In-database LLMs: Simplify generative AI development at lower cost, enabling data search, content generation, and RAG with HeatWave Vector Store. Integrated with OCI Generative AI service for pre-trained models.

Automated in-database Vector Store: Uses generative AI with business documents without moving data or requiring AI expertise. Automates creation of vector store and embeddings within the database, addressing LLM hallucination by providing context for accurate answers.

Scale-out vector processing: Delivers fast semantic search with accurate results using a new VECTOR data type and optimized distance function. Supports semantic queries with SQL and parallel processing across up to 512 HeatWave nodes.

HeatWave Chat: Visual Code plug-in for MySQL Shell providing a graphical interface for HeatWave GenAI. Enables natural language or SQL queries, file selection from object storage, and maintains context for verified answers.

“HeatWave GenAI is set to revolutionize how Indian enterprises manage and analyze their rapidly growing data. By combining the power of generative AI with real-time analytics and transaction processing within a single MySQL database service, HeatWave GenAI enables organizations to extract valuable insights more efficiently and at no additional cost. This innovative solution simplifies application complexity and ensures predictable performance, empowering Indian businesses to stay ahead in the competitive landscape through accelerated digital transformation and data-driven decision-making," said P Saravanan, vice president of Cloud Engineering at Oracle India.

"Our strong collaboration with Oracle to deliver the power and productivity of AI with HeatWave GenAI for critical enterprise workloads and data sets,” said Dan McNamara, senior vice president, and general manager, of Server Business Unit, AMD. “The joint engineering work undertaken by AMD and Oracle is enabling developers to design innovative enterprise AI solutions by leveraging HeatWave GenAI powered by the core density and outstanding price-performance of AMD EPYC processors.”

