Oracle APEX AI Assistant Enables Natural Language Development

Oracle has announced new AI features in the latest Oracle APEX low-code development platform release. The new APEX AI Assistant is designed to simplify application development and assist developers in building applications efficiently.

Advertisment

Developers can now use natural language prompts to specify capabilities and components, automatically generate SQL statements, perform one-click debug correction, avoid the need to remember table names and add a conversational interface to their applications. Oracle APEX has a feature of Oracle Database and all Oracle Database services, including Oracle Autonomous Database, which developers can try.

Oracle APEX’s declarative development approach allows developers to build and deploy enterprise applications much faster and with significantly less code than traditional coding methods. Over 21 million applications have been built using Oracle APEX, which is used by more than 850,000 developers in various organizations worldwide.

"As a developer and someone who writes SQL every day, I know how challenging it can be to remember table names, column names, and syntax I don't frequently use. Having an AI assistant to contextually determine column names, JOINS, and generate complex syntax is a real game changer,” said Mike Hichwa, senior vice president of software development, at Oracle. “I can use plain natural language, such as ‘show me all pink T-shirts in size large left over from the most recent shipments to our Kansas City and Wichita locations’ and the APEX AI Assistant will automate that for me, and show me the results.”

Advertisment

Oracle APEX is integrated into Oracle Database and all Oracle Database services, including Oracle Autonomous Database. It aims to provide high application performance, security, availability, and scalability. When used with AI Vector Search in Oracle Database 23c, Oracle APEX enables developers to combine semantic searches for documents, images, and other unstructured data with searches on private business data.

New AI enhancements in Oracle APEX include:

APEX AI Assistant: Creates valid SQL statements from natural language prompts. It automates SQL query writing, remembers SQL syntax, explains existing code, and suggests code fixes that can be adopted with a click.

Advertisment

Create App Assistant: Creates application blueprints from natural language prompts, simplifying the development process and allowing developers to focus on unique application features.

Conversational AI Dialogs: Allows end-users to interact with applications in natural language through an out-of-the-box conversational interface, enhancing the in-app experience without the need for developers to build AI or natural language processing components from scratch.

The new version of Oracle APEX will be demonstrated at the APEX Conference during ODTUG Kscope24 from July 14 to 18 in Nashville, TN.

Advertisment

Read more from Bharti Trehan..

Read IT Product News here..