Oracle Business Updates on OCI, Multicloud, Fusion Applications and AI

Oracle announced its strategy and go-to-market plan for the cloud and AI market in India at the Oracle World Tour. Oracle Cloud is a hyperscale public cloud provider vastly expanded in India. Oracle Cloud expanded with Cloud Regions in India—in Mumbai in 2019 and in Hyderabad in 2020.
At Oracle CloudWorld Tour Mumbai, Oracle India leadership, Premalakshmi PR, VP, Technology Cloud, and Shailesh Singla, VP, Cloud Applications, shared insights on trends in the market, business developments, and customer innovation.
Oracle Business Statistics -
Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI)
• Reportedly, Grew around 50% across IaaS, PaaS and Database Services
• AI wins contributed to H1 bookings
• New logos in H1
• Hybrid cloud grew in the BFSI sector
• OCI in the public sector has grown with central and state government projects
Oracle Fusion Applications
- Reportedly, Grew 51% in Q2 and 17% in H1FY25
- In H1, the BFSI sector played a significant role as a contributor, mainly in IT and ITeS
- In Q2, Reportedly, EPM was growing, HCM grew by 106% and customer experience (CX) by 1363%
Key Industries:
Oracle is a technology provider mainly in BFSI and telco. Other industries where Oracle has expanded include public sector, manufacturing, professional services / IT and ITeS, healthcare, digital natives including fintechs, NBFCs, edtech, ecommerce, retail, etc.
Multicloud:
Oracle partnered for multi-cloud capabilities with Google with Oracle Database@Google Cloud in 2024. Earlier, Oracle collaborated with Microsoft Azure and also HeatWave MySQL on AWS. This year Oracle Interconnect for Google Cloud in Mumbai and an Oracle Database@Azure region is announced to be available in Central India.
AI and Generative AI:
Oracle’s AI strategy is to implement AI and ML capabilities in its product portfolio across its infrastructure layer, platform services, databases, and business applications.
Oracle combined 50 AI agents in its Fusion Cloud SaaS applications. Reportedly, It will assist organisations in productivity by completing repetitive tasks, helping them to focus on strategic initiatives. The new agents enable customers to fully automate end-to-end business processes while also delivering personalised insights, content, and recommendations in the context of specific business processes and in support of specialised user roles.
Oracle Customer Expansion
Berger Paints, SRF Limited, AU Small Finance, The Hindu, RXIL, Tally Solutions, Magma General Insurance Limited, Sharchat, Ministry of Commerce, Lok Sabha – Digital Sansad, DP World, Goals101, Allcargo Gati, Berger Paints and more. Reportedly, Berger Paints has moved its business applications such as financial & accounting, process manufacturing, including warehouse management, sales & services, and enterprise asset management to OCI.
Products and Solutions -
Limited Availability: Oracle introduced the Distributed Exadata Database on Exascale Infrastructure, in Limited Availability. This service is a unified database platform with built-in replication and separation of compute and storage, with low-latency access, and scalability across multiple regions.
NetSuite Expansion with Oracle Cloud Regions in India
NetSuite has opened data centres in the Oracle Cloud Mumbai Region and the Oracle Cloud Hyderabad Region. By hosting NetSuite in the Oracle Cloud Mumbai Region and the Oracle Cloud Hyderabad Region, reportedly, India-based customers can reduce cross-border data transfers with NetSuite’s AI features.
Premalakshmi PR, VP, Technology Cloud, Oracle India -
"OCI has experienced growth in both revenue and consumption. We doubled down on our strategy to give customers flexibility to access and deploy cloud capability wherever they need them – be it in the public cloud or in a dedicated or sovereign model, or in multicloud environments. Oracle’s AI strategy spans our entire product portfolio.”
Shailesh Singla, VP, Cloud Applications, Oracle India -
“Generative AI, including AI agents, is reshaping industries—enhancing human creativity, and transforming work. This year, we believe there will be deeper integration of AI agents in business, especially in tasks that can take over repetitive, data-intensive functions. We see a lot of business opportunity here in India with more organisations willing to experiment and drive operational efficiencies.”
Sumit Pachnanda, founder and CTO, SaaSWorx -
“The NetSuite data center launch in India gives added data residency confidence to customers, especially the ones who have plans to list on public markets SaaSWorx has been making sure that its customers and prospects are aware of NetSuite’s commitment to the Indian market and the data center launch reinforces this commitment."
Oracle Partner's Upskilling, Reskilling, and Awareness on Latest Technologies
Shailesh Singla, VP, Cloud Applications, Oracle India, shared with DQ Channels:
"I'd say we have a very vast partner ecosystem, and it's a big market. A major chunk of the business is done through the partner ecosystem. We have our own consulting arm as well. There are cloud offerings, whether it's SaaS or OCI. And there are quarterly upgrades that come with the product.
Every upgrade we release some new Gen AI features, some new AI agents. So what we do is, while we are releasing on one site. We have our own ecosystem where we go back to the customers and make them aware before any upgrade that happens. These are the new things that have been introduced in the product.
So that they can leverage it because it's not, it's free of cost. And we go back and tell them these are five more scenarios which has come up in your product. So we make them aware of what's coming in the product.
And customers are informed about what's coming and they adopt that as well. So it's driven through a partner ecosystem. It's driven through in-house teams.
We have a customer success team, which makes them aware. We have our own solution engineering consultants. This is an intrinsic part of Oracle that we, all teams, work together to see that we are making customers aware to leverage the functionality and innovation we're doing in the product.
Premalakshmi PR, VP, Technology Cloud, Oracle India, also added - " A large part of what we do in terms of the newer portfolios or products and services that we release. We also leverage Oracle University as a team to be able to help skill the partners and the overall ecosystem. In terms of making them aware of all these new technologies.
Whether it is AI or AI services, cyber security is some of the newer services that we bring to the entire portfolio. We also provide them with certification.
So the partner community is continuously going to be re-skilled and up-skilled. We have a separate team focused in terms of ensuring that the teams are skilled, the partners are skilled, and the ecosystem is aware in terms of what is the best of the technology that we are bringing to our customers."
