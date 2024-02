Oracle is introducing new logistics capabilities within Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM) to help organizations increase the efficiency of global supply chains. The updates to Oracle Transportation Management and Oracle Global Trade Management, part of Oracle Cloud SCM, will assist customers in optimizing logistics operations by increasing visibility, reducing costs, automating regulatory compliance, and improving decision-making.

Advertisment

Organizations face significant supply chain challenges, including component shortages, disrupted shipping routes, ever-changing global trade agreements, and volatile customer demand. To adapt their supply chains quickly to the changing global business environment, logistics professionals need agile and efficient processes that can help them successfully navigate regulatory compliance, reduce the likelihood of trade bottlenecks, and mitigate the impact of ongoing shipping disruptions.

“The last few years tested the resiliency of global logistics operations and many organizations have struggled to adapt and insulate their business from ongoing disruptions,” said Srini Rajagopal, vice president of logistics product strategy, at Oracle. “With Oracle Cloud SCM, organizations can seamlessly manage transportation, global trade, and distribution processes. This helps them improve the speed and accuracy of operations, optimize service levels, address compliance, and mitigate the impact of supply chain disruptions.”

The new capabilities within Oracle Transportation Management and Oracle Global Trade Management include:

Advertisment

Expanded Business Intelligence Capabilities: By using Oracle Fusion Data Intelligence, customers can effectively merge transportation and trade data with other operational data. This combined data is then enhanced by AI-powered algorithms to generate valuable insights. These insights help organizations to make informed decisions and improve their global logistics performance. With a holistic, real-time view of the business, organizations can easily optimize their logistics operations and streamline their supply chain management.

Enhanced Logistics Network Modeling: Assists logistics managers in modeling various scenarios and comparing diverse scheduling options for drivers. The upgraded Logistics Network Modeling capabilities enable organizations to swiftly assess schedules, enhance assignment decisions, and optimize fleet performance.

Advertisment

· New Trade Incentive Program: Enables customers to simultaneously automate support for multiple country-specific trade programs. Automating trade documentation helps organizations reduce manual processes, improve the accuracy and efficiency of trade program participation, and reduce duty and tax costs.

Advertisment

· Updated Oracle Transportation Management Mobile App: Support for third-party transportation service providers and fleet-managed drivers enables app users to bid on spot market shipments, capture shipment actuals, and launch maps. The added functionality and high configurability of the app help improve the efficiency of logistics operations by providing users with a more intuitive and personalized experience.

Improved Workbenches: Assist logistics managers in swiftly and effortlessly developing highly adaptable workbenches, offering a unified perspective of operations. The introduction of new workbench customization and data visualization functionalities aids organizations in enhancing productivity and refining business decision-making processes.

Advertisment

“As a global business with offices in 143 countries and territories, we are continuously striving to improve the visibility of global trade agreements and centrally manage cross-border business processes,” said Gisele Belotto, Principal, Tax, International Tax - Trade and Customs, KPMG. “Using many of our tools, as well as those of our alliance partners, we’ve been able to optimize our global trade processes and trade agreement qualification to increase efficiency, lower costs, improve controls, and reduce risk across our operations.”

“With Oracle, we have been able to increase productivity and reduce time to process freight expenses significantly,” said Satish Sharma, president of APMEA, Apollo Tyres. “Oracle Transportation Management has helped expand our supply chain visibility and eliminated multiple rounds of audit checks and clerical work related to its freight settlement and auditing processes. The company has experienced a big jump in efficiency and reduced the number of errors.”

Oracle Cloud SCM enables organizations to effortlessly integrate supply chain processes and promptly adapt to fluctuating demand, supply, and market dynamics. Enhanced with novel features introduced every quarter, Oracle Cloud SCM empowers customers to establish a robust supply network and agile processes that effectively surpass the challenges of change.