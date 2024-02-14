Oracle Partner & Analyst Briefing: Key Takeaway Points

Recently in Mumbai, Oracle conducted an exclusive briefing to discuss its partner strategy, joined by longstanding Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) members, PwC, and Path Infotech.

Advertisment

Oracle is working towards innovation which drives the development of next-generation solutions for global customers. Collaborating with its partners, it delivers comprehensive solutions essential for supporting business growth and success.

Oracle's partners select their engagement approach based on their business strategies, with OPN serving as the engagement framework. Whether developing products using Oracle's technology, hosting applications on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, integrating with Oracle applications, or offering consulting, implementation, or ongoing managed services, OPN simplifies the partner's journey with Oracle.

Oracle’s Global Approach to Partners

Advertisment

Traditional Systems Integrators:

Revamping the partners program involves collaborating with partners who specialize in particular technologies, industries, and regions to address the distinct requirements of customers. Oracle prioritizes investment in expanding expertise through comprehensive training and closely collaborates to facilitate successful implementations, ensuring customers attain their objectives.

Business Solution Providers:

Advertisment

Collaborating with industry frontrunners often proves most effective in delivering tailored solutions to address customers' primary business hurdles. For instance, NVIDIA is extending AI capabilities within Oracle's enterprise applications while concurrently developing software development environments to meet the computational requirements of AI applications in sectors such as autonomous vehicles, healthcare, and robotics.

Customers:

Oracle collaborates with its customers through Oracle Alloy, enabling organizations to become cloud providers and furnish cloud services constructed on OCI to their clientele. This facilitates compliance with particular regional or industry regulations.

Advertisment

Oracle JAPAC Partner Eco-System Facts & Figures

With Oracle Cloud, its partners benefit from unparalleled access to Oracle's install base enterprise customers, surpassing any other hyper-scaler in the industry.

Oracle collaborates with partners on 70 percent of our cloud application customer engagements in Asia Pacific and over 70 percent of our OCI engagements in the region.

To equip its partners with the latest Oracle Cloud skills and keep them updated, it provides both free and funded certifications. More than half of our cloud certifications globally are attained in Asia Pacific.

In the first half of FY23, India witnessed a remarkable increase of over 130 percent in OCI certifications.

Additionally, app certifications also surged by 26 percent.

India’s Oracle Partner focus

Advertisment

Oracle boasts 600 partners in India, playing a significant role in driving business growth.

Its partner strategy expedites digitalization for over 20,000 customers in India across both private and public sectors.

Through the OPN program, partners can cultivate competencies and expertise spanning the Oracle suite of products, positioning themselves as the preferred partners for our customers.

Oracle's industry collaborations, including partnerships with Nvidia, VMWare, and Microsoft, offer our customers the finest selection of options available.

Some of the Partners shared their Quotes:

Advertisment

"Customers across the Asia Pacific are modernizing their IT infrastructure and applications at a fast pace to deliver enhanced customer satisfaction. Oracle with its innovative cloud solutions, industry knowledge, and a strong partner ecosystem, is best placed to enable them in their digital transformation journeys. Backed by an experienced partner network, we offer our customers a wide range of cloud solutions that will accelerate innovation, develop and deepen their capabilities, and expand reach to achieve desired business outcomes,” said Lalit Malik, group vice president, of Alliances & Channels, Oracle Asia Pacific.

Hirak Kayal, Partner Technology Consulting, PwC, said, “The embedded industry best practices and seamless integration capabilities of Oracle solutions, coupled with PwC's expertise in industry domain and technical capabilities, has empowered us to make smarter decisions and achieve our business objectives with greater efficiency. This collaboration has truly been instrumental in driving our success."

Pankaj Ratra, Co-Founder & Director of business Development, at Path Infotech, said, “Our partnership with Oracle has been instrumental in driving innovation for our customers in India and other regions. We at Path are continually leveraging our deep skills and decades of experience around Oracle’s technology innovations to help our joint customers drive their digital transformation at speed. Some examples of this include Lakehouse, OCI, Fusion Apps., APEX, and many more over the years.”