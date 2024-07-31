OutSystems Reimagines Business Process Automation and Workflows

OutSystems announced the launch of Workflows, a business process modeling and workflow automation solution. OutSystems Workflows aims to simplify workflow applications and enhance IT and business collaboration. The tool is designed for businesses seeking to move away from legacy BPM solutions that require extensive high-code customizations, which are difficult to maintain and scale.

“OutSystems Workflows can evolve indefinitely as it removes the barriers between the IT teams deploying workflow-based applications, and the lines of business that actually use them,” said Paulo Rosado, Founder and CEO of OutSystems. “This solution demonstrates the power of the OutSystems platform in transitioning to a modern software architecture and dramatically increasing operational efficiency in organizations by bridging the gap between business and IT. With OutSystems, you don't have to worry about your workflow processes becoming legacy. We're future-proof—and our customers will be too.”

Before OutSystems Workflows, organizations had two options for managing complex workflows:

1. Manual methods, such as approvals and spreadsheet governance, are prone to errors and are time-consuming.

2. Implement specialized BPM solutions that support process automation but require high-code customizations, making them difficult for IT to maintain.

OutSystems Workflows offers a middle ground, allowing IT to automate processes effectively. It provides a straightforward solution for modeling complex workflows and is integrated with a low-code development platform.

This integration includes extensive UX/UI customization options, simplified system integration, and advanced data management capabilities. The web-based interface enables business stakeholders to model workflows independently, reducing the need for extensive IT involvement and improving collaboration.

This approach maintains low-code simplicity without requiring traditional coding customizations. Combined with the OutSystems platform, Workflows allows for easy customization of applications and tailored workflows without adding technical debt.

“Workflow and process management are critical to many sophisticated business applications," said John R. Rymer, analyst at Analysis.Tech. "With the launch of OutSystems Workflows, the platform is poised to more effectively address more business application development requirements from within a single consolidated solution."

Customers can use OutSystems Workflows to manage internal processes like expense and vacation management, invoice approval, and workforce management. Workflow applications can also enhance consumer-facing services, such as case management, complaint management, and loan origination. Additionally, customers can integrate AI agents into their workflows using the OutSystems AI Agent Builder.

