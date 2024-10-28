PACT Expresses Concerns about Pricing of PCs, Demands Parity in Prices

Punjab Association of Computers Traders (PACT) has expressed concerns about disparity in online and offline prices of PCs. They have demanded that offline and online prices should be brought at par with each other. FAIITA has also issued a letter about it.

PACT Letter

PACT has issued a letter addressed to the city presidents in Punjab about the disparity in prices of PCs being sold onlin and offline. The letter says that because of high prices offline, the inventory with the offline sellers can't be sold.

The letter further says that a memorandum about this issue was sent to all the vendors. As they could not resolve the issue immediately, PACT Chairman has barred purchaing from all vendors, which was supported by voting.

The vendors have been given a week's time to come up with the solution.

The letter further says that any partner found working against the advisory may face action from the PACT and result of the barring from all Association support and activities in future.

The letter is signed by Devender Mahendru, General Secretary, PACT.

The copy of the memorandum shared by Rajiv Khanna, Media Advisor, PACT mentions the issues on which PACT wants resolution. The memorandusm mentions the following points -

Disparity of pricing between offline and online

Streamlining dealer incentives between offline and online

Unfair incentive practices

Bridging the Gap of Swipe Charges for Dealers

Linearity Billing Challenges for Dealers

Price Disruption and Inventory Challenges

Supporting Dealers Through Inventory Challenges

Ensuring Fair Billing Practices for Dealers

Ensuring Ethical Practices in Distributor Appointments

Establishing Single Point of Contact for Effective Communication

FAIITA Letter

Devesh Rastogi, President of FAIITA has shared a letter addressed to Manish Sood, HP, New Delhi, stating that because of unsold inventory, many dealers are forced to return the unsold inventory to the respective brands, which shall be done by 5th of Nov 2024.

The letter requests that the adressee revise its sales targets in accordance with the actual purchase volumes by the dealers.

The letter further asks for the withdrawal of the existing policy of supporting prices through sell-through and sell-out schemes.

The letter also says that inaction on this "notice" may result in a halt in payments, a purchase ban (bandh), and potential ground-level agitation against the illegal online practices by brands and e-commerce portals that have harmed the traditional channel.

This letter carries the name of Devesh Rastogi.

Till the time of writing, there is no further news of any developments on the part of the vendors or any further activity.

