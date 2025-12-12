Palo Alto Networks announces 2025 India & SAARC Partner Award winners

Palo Alto Networks has announced the winners of its 2025 India & SAARC Partner Awards during the India & SAARC Partner Summit FY26 held in Bengaluru. The annual awards recognise organisations demonstrating strong performance, sector expertise and commitment to customer security.

Advertisment

The summit theme, ‘Accelerate Now’, addressed the need to keep pace with emerging threats, including AI-enabled phishing, ransomware and cloud exposures, as enterprises expand digital initiatives across the region.

Swapna Bapat, Vice President & Managing Director, India & SAARC, Palo Alto Networks, said partners play a central role in supporting digital transformation across India and SAARC. She noted that the awards acknowledge organisations that consistently help customers stay protected as AI reshapes the threat landscape.

Award winners across the India & SAARC region

The company announced winners across multiple categories:

Partner of the Year – North & East India FY25: Starlight Data Solutions Private Limited

Partner of the Year – South India FY25: V5 Techsol India LLP

Partner of the Year – West India FY25: Network Techlab (India) Limited

Partner of the Year – Government FY25: Xtreme ICT Private Limited

Government SI Partner of the Year FY25: Jio Platforms Ltd.

NetSec Partner of the Year FY25: ACPL Systems Pvt Ltd

SASE Partner of the Year FY25: Starlight Data Solutions Private Limited

Prisma Cloud Partner of the Year FY25: eSec Forte Technologies Private Limited

Cortex Partner of the Year FY25: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP

Rising Star Partner of the Year FY25: Velocis Systems Private Limited

Growth Partner of the Year FY25: VDA Infosolutions Pvt. Ltd.

Systems Integrator Partner of the Year FY25: NTT India Private Limited

Service Provider Partner of the Year FY25: Orange Business Services India Technology Private Limited

Services Partner of the Year – India & SAARC FY25: AltiSec Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Partner of the Year – India & SAARC FY25: ACPL Systems Pvt Ltd

Advertisment

The awards reflect contributions across system integration, cloud security, SASE, NetSec, services and government sectors.