Palo Alto Networks assists Customers with Cortex Platform

Palo Alto Networks has unveiled a new Cortex platform offer tailored for endpoint security, aiming to expedite platformization and enhance endpoint protection for customers. In the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats, organizations grapple with the challenges of preventing, detecting, and responding to malicious activities. To streamline their architectures, boost operational efficiencies, and bolster security measures, many organizations are embracing platformization.

This innovative offer facilitates qualified customers in accelerating platformization and seamlessly transitioning to Cortex XDR. It features a "no-cost" period for the solution until the expiration of existing legacy contracts. Moreover, the program encompasses a baseline package of "no-cost" professional services designed to facilitate the migration of agents.

By leveraging this offer, organizations can harness the advanced capabilities of the Cortex platform to fortify their defenses against emerging threats. The initiative underscores Palo Alto Networks' commitment to empowering customers with cutting-edge solutions that address the evolving cybersecurity landscape, fostering resilience and adaptability in the face of persistent cyber risks.

Lee Klarich, Chief Product Officer, Palo Alto Networks, said "As we continue to navigate the complexity of the digital landscape, our commitment to customers is unwavering. Today, we are building on that commitment by offering qualified customers a higher standard of endpoint protection through our new offer. Customers can now replace their existing legacy endpoint security solutions and seamlessly implement Cortex XDR without disruption."

Cortex XDR stands as the pinnacle of endpoint protection platforms within the industry, distinguished by its unparalleled ability to pinpoint evasive threats with exceptional precision. Through continuous profiling of network, user, and endpoint activity using behavioral analytics, Cortex XDR sets a new standard for threat detection accuracy. It expedites investigative processes by furnishing comprehensive insights into every attack, automatically uncovering the root cause behind alerts.

Palo Alto Networks' Cortex XDR has garnered recognition in the latest Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms, reaffirming its leadership position within the industry. This acknowledgment underscores the platform's effectiveness and innovation in safeguarding against sophisticated cyber threats. With its robust capabilities and proactive approach to threat mitigation, Cortex XDR exemplifies Palo Alto Networks' commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving security needs of organizations worldwide.