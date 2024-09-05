Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition of IBM's QRadar SaaS Assets

Palo Alto Networks has announced that it has completed the acquisition of IBM's QRadar Software as a Service (SaaS) assets. This transaction underscores Palo Alto Networks and IBM's commitment to secure customers with best-in-class threat prevention, addressing ever-expanding attack surfaces with the complete platform approach that is required to simplify security operations.

Palo Alto Networks Precision AI-powered Cortex XSIAM platform centralizes data and security operations capabilities that include SIEM, SOAR, ASM and XDR into a single platform to drastically streamline security operations and prevent threats at scale. Together, Palo Alto Networks and IBM, as a preferred managed security services provider, will help global customers across industries seize the opportunity to seamlessly shift from QRadar to Cortex XSIAM with no-cost migration services through IBM Consulting for eligible customers.

In addition, IBM has furthered its internal deployment of Palo Alto Networks security platforms with the deployment of Cortex XSIAM for its own next-gen security operations, and Prisma SASE 3.0 for zero-trust network security to safeguard more than 250,000 of its global workforce. IBM's adoption of these marquee technologies is an example of how customers can benefit from the streamlined operations of products across the Palo Alto Networks portfolio. Further, Palo Alto Networks will deploy IBM solutions, including watsonx AI and data platform, to drive additional AI and automation capabilities.

Nikesh Arora, Chairman and CEO, Palo Alto Networks said, "We are on a mission to help organisations transform their security operations and harness the potential of Precision AI-powered platforms to better protect their businesses. Our partnership with IBM reinforces our commitment to innovation and our conviction in the tremendous benefit of QRadar customers adopting Cortex XSIAM for a robust, data-driven security platform that offers transformative efficiency and effectiveness in defending against evolving cyber threats."

Arvind Krishna, Chairman and CEO, IBM said, "Together, IBM and Palo Alto Networks are shaping the future of cybersecurity for our customers and the industry at large. Working with Palo Alto Networks will be a strategic advantage for IBM as our two companies partner on advanced threat protection, response, and security operations using Cortex XSIAM and watsonx, backed by IBM Consulting. At the same time, IBM will continue innovating to help secure organizations' hybrid cloud environments and AI initiatives, focusing our investments on data security and identity and access management technologies."

