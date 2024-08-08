Palo Alto Networks Rolls Out Secure AI by Design Portfolio

Palo Alto Networks is making available to customers its Secure AI by Design product portfolio, aiming to secure organisations' GenAI usage and development of enterprise AI applications by providing visibility, control and protection specific to AI, addressing new risks and threats. As businesses increasingly integrate AI, the portfolio enables them to confidently build and use AI-powered apps, while also prioritising the integrity of AI security frameworks from development to deployment.

Usage

Businesses can fully harness the potential of AI without compromising security through the following use cases -

Securely enable GenAI applications - With the growing trend of employees using GenAI apps for business purposes, AI Access Security enables organizations to use AI tools with confidence. It gives security teams full visibility, application and data access controls, and continuous data risk monitoring.

Fortify AI supply chain - Businesses must be aware and rectify against possible risks. With Prisma Cloud AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM) , organizations can secure their AI ecosystem by identifying vulnerabilities and misconfigurations in models, applications and resources. It improves compliance and minimizes data exposure, thus improving the integrity of your AI security framework.

Protect enterprise AI applications - It is critical for organizations to see every component of their AI app ecosystem— including AI applications, models, inference and training datasets. AI Runtime Security is designed to help solve this, and protect against evolving zero-day and AI-specific threats, such as data leakage from AI models and applications, and safeguard models from misuse and attacks.

To start the roll out, AI Runtime Security is now available on Google Cloud and will be available later in August on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure. Additionally, AI-SPM is already available this week and AI Access Security will be available on August 15.

