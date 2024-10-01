Panasonic and T-Hub Partner to Advance HD-PLC Technology in India

Panasonic has entered into a strategic partnership with T-Hub, Indian startup incubator and the innovation campus. The collaboration aims to accelerate the commercialization of Panasonic’s Nessum High Definition – Power Line Communication (HD-PLC) technology in the Indian market. This partnership strengthens innovation and business collaboration between India and Japan.

HD-PLC Technology Overview

Nessum HD-PLC technology provides a cost-effective data communication solution by utilizing existing electrical wiring. This reduces the need for additional infrastructure, making it suitable for creating smart spaces. The technology has already been implemented in various commercial and residential projects in Japan and Europe.

Through this partnership, Panasonic and T-Hub aim to introduce and expand the use of HD-PLC technology in India, offering a practical solution for data transmission in both commercial and residential settings.

"We are excited to deepen our ties with India through our partnership with T-Hub," said Kotaro Matsuo, Chief Engineer/Marketing Manager at Panasonic Holdings. "As India emerges as a global innovation hub, we aim to create opportunities that benefit both Japanese and Indian technology companies by leveraging Panasonic's advanced Nessum Technology."

Panasonic is partnering with T-Hub to facilitate the adoption and commercialization of Nessum High Definition – Power Line Communication (HD-PLC) technology in India. Through this collaboration, T-Hub will leverage its expertise to identify startups within the Indian ecosystem that align with Panasonic’s strategic objectives.

Partner Selection and Strategic Alignment

T-Hub will select startups and partners based on criteria such as their market potential, alignment with Panasonic's strategic goals, and readiness to scale. The selected partners will receive support from Panasonic to advance the adoption of Nessum technology in the Indian market, furthering the company’s innovation and commercialization efforts.

Sharing his views Manish Misra, Chief Innovation Officer, Panasonic Life Solutions India, said, "Panasonic is dedicated to open innovation, utilizing tech collaboration to address critical challenges for enterprises and end customers. Nessum HD-PLC enables cost-effective data transfer over existing wired cables, particularly beneficial in challenging environments such as concrete or metal structures, underground spaces, tunnels, smart cities, elevators, and robotic machines where distant connectivity is crucial. We are excited to introduce this technology in India for the first time and collaborate with talented Indian startups through our partnership with T-Hub to develop effective communication solutions for enterprises."

Technologies such as Nessum HD-PLC are set to empower startups by driving innovation across a range of sectors, including smart spaces, IoT, industrial automation, and connected devices. Mahankali Srinivas Rao (MSR), CEO of T-Hub, underscores this potential, stating, “At T-Hub, we are dedicated to nurturing innovation and empowering startups with the resources they need to scale globally. Our collaboration with Panasonic opens new opportunities for Indian startups, providing a unique platform to access the North American and Japanese markets. The Panasonic Innovation Challenge will foster cross-border collaboration, benefiting both ecosystems and driving technology-driven growth."