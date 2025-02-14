Panasonic INDD to Participate in ACREX India 2025 in Bengaluru

Panasonic Industrial Devices Division (INDD), a division of Panasonic Life Solutions India (PLSIND), has announced its participation in ACREX India 2025, scheduled to be held in Bengaluru. The company will present its range of industrial components and solutions aimed at advancing the Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) components and sensor technology sector.

Exhibition Details at Booth T-64, Hall 5

Panasonic INDD will showcase its products, including new launches, at Booth T-64, Hall 5 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC). The exhibition will feature a variety of components and solutions designed for the HVAC industry.

Highlights of the HVAC Portfolio

The HVAC portfolio includes Brushless DC (BLDC) motors, scroll and rotary compressors, vacuum insulation panels, electronic components, and infrared and PM 2.5 sensors. These components are developed to meet various requirements within the HVAC sector.

Products and Solutions on Display

At ACREX India 2025, Panasonic INDD will display:

- HVAC Compressors: Both scroll and rotary variants are suitable for stationary air conditioning and electric bus air conditioning applications.

- BLDC Motors: Designed for chillers, commercial air conditioning, and residential air conditioning systems.

- Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIP Panels): Offering thermal insulation for diverse applications.

- PM 2.5 Sensors: For air quality monitoring and control.

- Grid Eye Sensors: Used for thermal detection.

- Electronic Components: A suite of components relevant to the HVAC segment.

Business Verticals and Invitation to Industry Professionals

Panasonic’s INDD business encompasses four key verticals:

1. Automotive

2. Industrial Infrastructure & ICT

3. HVAC

4. Industrial Automation Solutions

Industry professionals, business owners, and consultants in the HVAC and industrial solutions sectors are invited to visit the Panasonic booth. The event provides an opportunity to engage with Panasonic representatives, explore industrial solutions, and discuss customised solutions tailored to specific business needs.

