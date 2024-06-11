Panasonic launches AI-powered MINAS A7 Servo System in India

The Industrial Devices Division (INDD) of Panasonic Life Solutions India (PLSIND) has introduced the industry's first commercialized AI-equipped servo system, the MINAS A7 servo system, along with the MINAS CZ1 Global and MINAS A6SC series Servo Motors for Indian OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers). These servo systems are designed to optimize manufacturing output with superior motion performance, high-precision control, and efficiency, utilizing advanced technology.

Narayan Kumar, Divisional Director, Industrial Devices Division (INDD), PLSIND said, “The technology for automating servo motor tuning has been evolving over the years. Despite this progress, conventional automatic tuning methods were strained to deliver satisfactory results. Especially for equipment that seeks ultra-precise positioning in the field of semiconductor manufacturing, electronic components mounting machines, machine tools, and industrial robots to name a few.

The newly introduced servo system solutions leverage advanced technology to automate the precise tuning process that was once only possible through expert human intervention. For instance, MINAS A7 equipped with precAIse TUNING (AI-based automated tuning) offers ultraprecise positioning accuracy through simple initial settings.

Similarly, all three servo systems have been designed to enhance the productivity of machines, people, and applications by adapting quickly and intuitively. Designed to meet the evolving needs of the Indian manufacturing industry these servo system solutions reflect Industrial Devices Division’s commitment to India’s industrial automation and thus, helping enterprises in their digital transformation journey.”

The Industrial Devices Division (INDD) of Panasonic Life Solutions India (PLSIND) has introduced the MINAS A7 servo motors, which feature advanced AI technology for automating precise tuning, previously achievable only by human experts. These motors offer high motion performance standards, utilizing Panasonic's precAIse TUNING technology to perform automatic tuning and reduce operation time by 90% compared to manual tuning.

The MINAS A7 system delivers a speed response frequency of 4.0 kHz and an encoder resolution of 27 bits (134,217,728 pulses/rotation), enhancing positioning and processing accuracy. The motors also offer energy-saving capabilities, a compact design, and high performance, making them suitable for limited-space installations.

The MINAS CZ1 Global and MINAS A6SC servo motors are designed for various industrial applications in India. The MINAS CZ1 series features a response frequency of 3200 Hz, EtherCAT support for high-speed communication, real-time automatic adjustment, and vibration control filters.

It allows for PC-based system construction without dedicated hardware, enhancing system flexibility. The MINAS A6SC series supports a range of power ratings and form factors, offering a 3.2 kHz response frequency, pulse direction, multiple vibration control filters, and advanced functionalities for precision and efficiency.

Panasonic’s INDD provides consulting, design, and supply of technologies and systems to various industries, including automotive, e-mobility, telecom, factory automation, infrastructure, manufacturing, logistics, and HVAC. Panasonic supports over 3000 businesses in India from locations in Gurgaon, Bangalore, Pune, Mumbai, and Chennai.

