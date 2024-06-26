Panasonic Launches eSignCard – An Alternative to Paper Placards

Panasonic Life Solutions India (PLSIND) has launched the eSignCard, a fully integrated digital tent card display system. This solution, developed by Panasonic's System Solutions Division (SSD), reportedly, enables businesses to deploy eSignCards that can be updated wirelessly in real-time through a centralized cloud-based system accessible from smartphones. The battery-operated eSignCard uses E-Ink technology, which consumes low energy.

The eSignCard has various applications, including replacing workstation name tags in corporate offices, educational institutes, and hospitals; displaying event agendas in conference rooms and hotel banquets; highlighting special discounts in retail stores; and presenting offers and menus in cafes and restaurants.





Commenting on the launch, Vijay Wadhawan, Director, System Solutions Division, Panasonic India said, “As the need for agile technology among small as well as large businesses and institutions takes center-stage, innovative displays, and communication solutions have become pivotal. Businesses are increasingly adopting the concept of a paperless workspace where technology is being used to improve operational efficiency and reduce environmental impact. At Panasonic, we look to deliver best-in-class customer experience, with sustainable and efficient solutions. Our eSignCard is an easy-to-use solution that allows multiple layers of access through secure servers and cloud-based systems, making communicating information to multiple customers and users possible with a single click and in real time. Our long-standing collaboration with E Ink, on eSignCard and previously on Room book Plus and Electronic Shelf Labels, has helped us develop a solution that reduces energy consumption and offers a paper-like display.”

“Our ePaper technology is at the heart of the eSignCard and provides a blue-light-free reflective display that mimics the natural appearance of paper while consuming minimal power,” said JM Hung, Vice President of E Ink Holdings. “Our ongoing collaboration is a commitment to creating products that enhance the user experience and offer environmental benefits. The eSignCard is a shared vision of a more efficient future, where technology serves as a bridge to a sustainable world.”



Panasonic India's System Solutions Division (SSD) develops and delivers solutions that meet enterprise needs by utilizing the interconnectivity of Panasonic networked products. SSD provides technology solutions for government and commercial enterprises of all sizes. The division offers unified business communications, mobile computing, security and public safety solutions, retail point-of-sale, industrial automation, and professional audio and visual systems.

