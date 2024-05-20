Partner Supplies ICT Products of Rs 50 Cr to Maharashtra Govt

Indian IT Distributor Iris Global has recently executed one large order for the state of Maharashra for their Digital Education programme called the Maharashtra Prathmik Siksha Parishad – MPSP, under the Govt of Maharashtra for imparting education to over 2 lac students across 767 schools in the state.

Neena Vats, VP, Iris Global Services said, “Iris helped them with a complete Smart Education ICT set up that includes thin clients, UPS, networking products and projectors. All primary IT products supplied are worth Rs 50 crore.”

Iris delivered the infrastructure across the state. It also helped their Teachers with professional training. The project is covered under a 5 years warranty and its maintenance is being handled by the company. The schools shall be conducting their own courses for the classes 6th to 10th for over 2 lakh students.

Vijay Jaiswal, Co-Founder, INP, Head of Business said, “We are proud of our contribution in the prestigious ICT Educational project. Iris Global have obtained the supplies of INP thin clients from us for the Project. Our products are streamlined for best performance and longevity.

Our relationship with Iris is very comfortable and we have done Rs 100 cr business in the last fiscal ended Apr 2024. Understanding the project dynamics, their leadership team took and mobilised large quantities of INP thin clients for the order immediately for timely project completion. We reciprocated Iris’s efforts, as together we ensure further strengthened our business relationship. We are looking forward for even bigger deal engagements with Iris.”

Kamini Talwar, Director, Iris Global said, “Iris was able to secure the order towards ITC equipment supplies.” She also disclosed that the ambitious project has just been completed last quarter and that the project is live since the new academic year started.

“The industry and the channel community must realise the opportunities coming in immediately and in the near future. Post elections, markets will speed up,” said Sanjiv Krishen, Founder and CMD, Iris Global.

“Iris is a partner friendly organisation, we are always eager to take an extra step to help SIs, Partners and Associates close deals so that they keep coming back with more business. Our efficient service logistics and supporting credit will help them grow,” Krishen concluded.

