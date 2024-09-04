PDRL Launches a SaaS platform for Linking Drone Service with Farmers

PDRL, an innovator in drone technology, announces the launch of BhuMeet, a SaaS platform designed to revolutionise the way essential drone services such as agricultural spraying and surveying are accessed and managed. By bridging the gap between drone service providers and farmers, BhuMeet is set to transform the landscape of drone spraying operations in India, offering a seamless and efficient solution for locating reliable drone services and optimizing operational workflows.

In India, where agriculture is the backbone of the economy and the livelihood for millions, the integration of drone technology holds great potential. As of 2021, agricultural land in India spanned over 1.78 million square kilometres, according to the World Bank. The National Statistical Office's Situation Assessment of Agricultural Households (SAAH) report estimates that between 90 million and 150 million farmers, ranging from smallholders to large-scale landowners, are actively engaged in agriculture. Given that India is the world's second-largest producer of food grains, fruits, and vegetables, as well as the second-largest exporter of sugar, the application of drones in agriculture extends far beyond pesticide spraying. Drones can play a critical role in crop monitoring and health assessment, precision agriculture, field mapping and surveying, crop scouting and surveillance, planting and seeding, irrigation management, livestock monitoring, and post-harvest assessment.

Furthermore, the G20 Agriculture Deputies Meeting of the Agriculture Working Group (AWG) has highlighted four key areas: food security and nutrition, climate-smart sustainable agriculture, an inclusive agriculture value chain, and the digitisation of agricultural transformation. These discussions have further given tremendous impetus to the application of drones in the Agriculture Sector.

Speaking on the launch, Anil Chandaliya, Founder and CEO, PDRL said, "As India continues to embrace advanced technologies to revolutionize its agriculture sector, we at PDRL are proud to introduce BhuMeet, a platform that will fundamentally change how farmers access essential drone services. By bridging the gap between farmers and reliable service providers, BhuMeet not only enhances operational efficiency but also empowers the agricultural community to harness the full potential of drone technology. We believe this innovation will set new standards in the industry and play a vital role in modernizing agriculture across the nation."

