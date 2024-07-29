Pegasystems and Blackbuck Education Launch DPA Post-Graduate Program

Pegasystems, an enterprise for AI decisions and workflow automation platform provider, has partnered with Blackbuck Education, an EdTech organization specializing in technology education. This partnership will introduce a post-graduate program in Digital Process Automation (DPA) for B. Tech, M. Tech, and Management graduates from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The program will be hosted at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) and the International Institute of Digital Technologies (IIDT) in Tirupati. It includes training, industry-recognized certifications, and career support services, preparing participants for the field of digital process automation.

Participants will receive training on trends and practices in digital process automation, with certifications from Pegasystems and career support services to help secure positions in leading companies.

“Recently we have witnessed an increasing demand for Pega-certified professionals in the ever-evolving technology landscape. With this initiative, we take another strong step toward solidifying our commitment to accelerating learning and growth for tech enthusiasts. The program aims to bridge the skills gap and meet the need for Pega-certified professionals in the industry. This partnership with Blackbucks will help us deliver on our aim to provide robust training and skilling in both technical and business domains,” said Deepak Visweswaraiah, vice president, of platform engineering and site managing director, at Pegasystems, India.

"We are excited to partner with Pegasystems to bridge the skills gap in the digital workforce," said Anuradha Thota, Founder and CEO, of Blackbucks. "Our goal is to empower the next generation of professionals with the knowledge and skills required to drive digital transformation globally."

