Persistent Partners with Google Cloud to boost Innovative Solutions

Persistent Systems has announced a long-term strategic partnership agreement with Google Cloud, aiming to expand its reach across the US, India, the UK, and Australia. This agreement focuses on driving joint go-to-market activities and accelerating digital transformation for enterprises globally.

Utilizing Google Cloud’s Gemini models and other innovative Google technologies, Persistent will develop industry-specific solutions to promote the widespread adoption of generative AI (GenAI). The partnership aims to help enterprises maximize the return on investment from their cloud initiatives while modernizing their infrastructure and data management.

Under this agreement, Persistent will leverage its domain expertise alongside Google Cloud’s advanced platforms and AI capabilities to create tailored solutions for industries such as BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Communications, Media and Telecom, Consumer Tech, and Hi-Tech.

The collaboration will accelerate the adoption of AI-driven technologies, offering unique value propositions to clients and providing early access to new offerings. It will also enable rapid deployment of services and comprehensive support to clients, enhancing overall customer satisfaction. Additionally, Persistent will have access to more resources from Google Cloud, facilitating the development of new solutions and reducing time-to-market.

Persistent has invested significantly in its go-to-market initiatives and talent reskilling programs to strengthen its partnership with Google Cloud. The company has achieved seven specializations, including Data & Analytics and Machine Learning, and holds 52 expertise designations.

Over 87% of Persistent’s engineers are trained in GenAI technologies. As a highly specialized Global Solutions Systems Integrator (SSI) partner, Persistent has demonstrated strong capabilities and expertise in integrating and implementing Google Cloud solutions.

This expanded partnership will enable Persistent and Google Cloud to assist joint clients in leveraging the power of the cloud for improved scalability and innovation.

Sandeep Kalra, CEO, and Executive Director, of Persistent, said, “As a client-centric organization, we offer solutions of our curated partner ecosystem. Our new Google Cloud Strategic Partnership Agreement, combined with our industry-oriented cloud practice and Google Cloud’s pioneering technologies, positions us to set new benchmarks for what can be achieved through cloud, data and analytics, and AI. Together, we will continue to deliver unparalleled value to our clients by offering the scale, efficiency, and enhanced security necessary to help our clients create differentiation and growth.”

Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate VP, of Global Ecosystem and Channels, Google Cloud, said, “Global organizations today are digitally transforming with Google Cloud’s trusted infrastructure, services, and generative AI. This new Strategic Partnership Agreement will help these organizations accelerate their cloud- and AI-driven transformations with leading technology from Google Cloud and thousands of specialized and certified experts from Persistent. We’re excited to work with Persistent to bring even more cloud and AI services and solutions to enterprises.”

