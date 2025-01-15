Portronics Launches Volt 20 -A 6 in 1 Power Socket

Portronics has unveiled the Volt 20, a sleek and versatile 6-in-1 desktop power socket that redefines how you charge and power your devices. Designed to meet the dynamic needs of modern homes and offices, the Volt 20 combines cutting-edge features, durability and a space-saving design to simplify your daily power management.

The Volt 20 offers a powerful 20W Type-C Power Delivery (PD) port, delivering ultra-fast charging for the latest smartphones, tablets and other Type-C-compatible devices. It also features two 18W USB-A ports for older gadgets and three robust AC sockets with a 2500W output, making it a reliable solution for powering high-demand appliances like laptops, monitors, and more, all at the same time.

Built for convenience, the Volt 20 includes a 3-meter copper cable that ensures extended reach, perfect for homes and offices where power outlets are not always within arm’s length. Its compact and clutter-free design is 50% smaller than traditional adapters and extensions, blending seamlessly into any workspace.

Volt 20 is made from anti-fire PC+PVC materials and equipped with multiple layers of protection, including safeguards against overcurrent, overvoltage and overload. Say goodbye to messy setups, overheating concerns and unreliable charging with this all-in-one power solution.

The Portronics Volt 20 is not only a functional powerhouse but also a stylish addition to your tech arsenal. Whether you’re charging smartphones, laptops, or earbuds, it ensures that all your devices are powered efficiently and safely.

Price and Availability

Available in an elegant white finish, the Volt 20 is priced at an affordable Rs 1,499/- and comes with a 12-month warranty. It is now available on the company's official website, Portronics.com, as well as on leading E-commerce platforms and in offline stores across India.

