Prarthana Gupta wins APAC female leader of the year at Ingram Micro ONE 2025

Prarthana Gupta, CEO of Cache Digitech, has been recognised as the APAC Female Leader of the Year 2025 at the Ingram Micro ONE Global Innovation Summit, held in Washington, D.C. The recognition was formally celebrated with the Indian partner ecosystem at the Ingram Micro India Pinnacle Summit in Mumbai.

The award acknowledges Gupta’s sustained leadership impact, business vision, and influence within the Asia-Pacific IT channel, an ecosystem undergoing rapid transformation driven by cloud adoption, platform consolidation, and partner-led digital services.

Leadership That Reflects Channel Evolution

The APAC Female Leader of the Year award is presented to women leaders who demonstrate measurable business impact, ecosystem influence, and the ability to scale partnerships in a complex and competitive technology landscape. Gupta’s recognition reflects Cache Digitech’s growing relevance as a channel-led organisation focused on customer-centric delivery and collaborative growth.

As a long-standing partner of Ingram Micro, Cache Digitech has aligned its strategy closely with evolving enterprise and mid-market technology needs, reinforcing the role of partners as solution integrators rather than transactional intermediaries.

Industry Validation from Ingram Micro

Jennifer Anaya, Senior Vice President, Global Marketing at Ingram Micro, highlighted the broader significance of the recognition, stating:

“Prarthana represents the very best of the APAC partner community. Her leadership, vision, and impact exemplify what the Female Leader of the Year award stands for. We are proud to recognize her achievements globally and celebrate them locally with our India partner ecosystem.”

The statement reinforces the importance of leadership that combines operational execution with ecosystem advocacy, an increasingly critical requirement in the global IT channel.

A Broader Signal for Inclusion and Collaboration

Responding to the recognition, Prarthana Gupta emphasised the collective nature of channel success and the importance of inclusive leadership:

“Being recognized at a global platform like Ingram Micro ONE is an incredible honor. I am grateful to Ingram Micro for the continued partnership and for celebrating this achievement with the Indian partner community at Pinnacle Summit 2026. This recognition reinforces my belief in the power of collaboration, inclusion, and innovation in driving sustainable growth.”

Her comments reflect a wider shift in the partner ecosystem, where leadership credibility is increasingly tied to long-term value creation, talent development, and collaborative execution.

Why This Recognition Matters for the Channel

The Ingram Micro ONE Global Innovation Summit awards are designed to spotlight partners and leaders who demonstrate innovation, advocacy, and tangible business outcomes across regions. The 2025 honourees represent a cross-section of channel leaders shaping how technology is delivered, consumed, and scaled globally.

Gupta’s recognition not only highlights individual leadership but also signals the growing visibility of Indian partners in global channel conversations, particularly as APAC continues to emerge as a strategic growth engine for the technology industry.

Conclusion

As the IT channel evolves from distribution-led models to outcome-driven ecosystems, leadership that blends vision, execution, and inclusivity becomes a differentiator. Prarthana Gupta’s APAC Female Leader of the Year recognition positions her and Cache Digitech within that next generation of channel leadership, shaping the future of technology partnerships.