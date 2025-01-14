Primebook Completes Delivery of 20000 Laptops to the Govt of India

Primebook has announced that it as has successfully delivered over 20,000 laptops to the Government of India. The company whose mission is to make laptops accessible to all, has said that it has facilitated the establishment of digital libraries across 20 out of 28 states and 5 out of 8 Union Territories.
Talking about this initiative, Chitranshu Mahant, Co-Founder and CEO, Primebook said, “The success of this initiative is a testament to the potential of technology in reshaping education for the better. The initiative has already made a remarkable impact, reaching an estimated 350,000 students across numerous towns. Primebook laptops have transformed these libraries into hubs of learning, offering access to a wealth of digital resources, including online courses, E-books and interactive learning platforms. This access empowers students to excel academically and pursue their career aspirations with confidence; and no compromise.”
“Hearing stories of students using our laptops to prepare for competitive exams and enhance their skills fills us with immense pride,” said Aman Verma, Co-Founder, Primebook. He added, “This initiative reaffirms our aim of a digitally inclusive India where every learner has the opportunity to succeed.”
Primebook’s partnership with the Government of India underscores its commitment to making quality education accessible to all. These digital libraries are not just facilities but catalysts for change, enabling students from remote regions to compete on a national and global level in this digital race.