Primebook Completes Delivery of 20000 Laptops to the Govt of India

Talking about this initiative, Chitranshu Mahant, Co-Founder and CEO, Primebook said, “The success of this initiative is a testament to the potential of technology in reshaping education for the better. The initiative has already made a remarkable impact, reaching an estimated 350,000 students across numerous towns. Primebook laptops have transformed these libraries into hubs of learning, offering access to a wealth of digital resources, including online courses, E-books and interactive learning platforms. This access empowers students to excel academically and pursue their career aspirations with confidence; and no compromise.”