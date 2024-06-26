Primebook teams up with Redington as their National Distributor

Primebook, a company focused on digital learning, is partnering with Redington, a distribution and supply chain provider in India. This partnership supports Primebook's national expansion plans, with four Primebook products now being promoted under Redington's 'New Horizons' initiative on Redington Online's e-commerce portal.

Redington's network of over 30,000 channel partners is expected to help distribute Primebook's learning devices across India, including Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. This collaboration aims to ensure that advanced learning devices from Primebook reach students nationwide.

"Partnering up with Redington is a major milestone for Primebook. Its huge distribution network and unrivaled expertise will provide exactly the right platform that can enable our leading-edge solutions to reach every student across the country," says Chitranshu Mahant, CEO & Co-Founder of Primebook. "We are working together to serve the diverse learning and computing needs of students and bringing out Primebook Generation 2.0, which would be full of robust features and functionalities catering to our users' needs."

"Partnering with Redington is a huge step forward for Primebook as we work towards providing students nationwide with top-notch digital learning solutions. This collaboration shows our dedication to closing the technology gap and offering creative educational tools that meet the diverse learning needs of students all over India," says Aman Verma, CMO & Co-Founder of Primebook.

Primebook's vision for digital education aligns with Redington's mission of providing leading technology solution services. This partnership will expand Primebook's outreach and support the company's goal of equipping students with the necessary tools for academic success in the digital age.

