Princeton Digital Group Announces Major Expansion Plans in India

Princeton Digital Group (PDG), a data center provider in Asia, has announced its plan to expand its capacity in India to 230 MW as part of a USD 1 billion investment. This move is aligned with PDG’s USD 5 billion investment program for AI-ready data centers across Asia.

Expansion of MU1 Campus in Mumbai

At PDG’s data center campus, MU1, in Mumbai, three new buildings will be added, tripling its existing capacity to 150 MW. The first phase of the 100 MW expansion is set for delivery in 2026. Once completed, the MU1 campus will cover approximately 15 acres of land.

New AI-Ready Data Center in Chennai

PDG is also entering the Chennai market with its new AI-ready campus, named CH1. The 72 MW facility will be located in the northern Chennai Metropolitan Area, a key cloud hub for global hyperscalers. The hyperscale data center will be developed on a 9.3-acre site, with potential for future expansion.

“Over the last 18 months, AI has completely transformed the data center landscape. First, we saw the explosion of demand in North America, followed by the initial wave of AI-driven demand in Asia. PDG has been a major beneficiary of this initial surge, and our capacity and capabilities in India have been a significant factor in our success. India is well-positioned to be a global AI leader, and we are determined to play an important role in making that happen. As one of the fastest growing data center operators, our USD 1 billion investment in India is a testament to our deep commitment to the country’s AI and cloud ecosystems” said Rangu Salgame, Chairman, CEO, and Co-founder, of PDG. “By adding three new buildings in Mumbai and by entering Chennai, we are significantly enhancing our hyperscale AI-ready infrastructure footprint in the country.”

“Mumbai and Chennai have been the pre-eminent hubs for cloud infrastructure in India due to the combination of submarine cable landing proximity, high-quality power supply, availability of renewable energy, and robust infrastructure development. With the advent of AI in India, both locations are well-positioned to become leading AI infrastructure hubs as well,” said Vipin Shirsat, MD of PDG India.

PDG Emphasizes Sustainability in Data Center Operations

Princeton Digital Group (PDG) is reinforcing sustainability as a core business focus. Approximately 50% of the energy used at PDG’s MU1 data center in Mumbai is sourced from renewable energy. As part of its expansion plans, PDG is working to secure additional reliable renewable energy sources for both the expanded MU1 campus and the new CH1 data center in Chennai. In addition, the company will offer hybrid cooling options to customers, helping them meet their sustainability and operational efficiency objectives.

IGBC Platinum Certification for MU1

The MU1 data center in Mumbai was the first in the city to earn the prestigious IGBC Platinum certification. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain disruptions, PDG delivered the facility in just 20 months, setting a new standard for data center development timelines.

500 MW Expansion Strategy Across Asia

PDG recently announced its strategy to expand capacity by 500 MW across Asia, as part of a USD 5 billion investment program. This expansion will increase PDG’s presence in key markets, including India, Indonesia, and Malaysia, further enhancing its ability to deliver sustainable and scalable data center solutions in the region.

