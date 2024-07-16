Princeton Digital Group Releases 2023-2024 ESG Report

Princeton Digital Group, a prominent data center provider in Asia, has released its 2023-2024 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. The report, titled "Sustainability in the Era of AI," outlines the company's commitments and performance in areas such as environmental sustainability, health and safety, social responsibility, and corporate governance. This document provides a comprehensive overview of Princeton Digital Group's efforts and measurable achievements in these key areas.



“We are proud to share our progress on reducing our carbon footprint, ensuring workplace safety, implementing green financing, and enhancing community engagement. The scale of AI-ready data centers necessitates a comprehensive reassessment of energy and cooling strategies. As we embark on our next phase of AI-driven growth, energy transition remains our foremost priority. We are innovating to enhance energy and resource efficiency, ensuring the highest safety standards at our data centers, deepening community engagement, and prioritizing skills development in all our regions of operation.," said Rangu Salgame, Chairman, CEO, and Co-founder of PDG.

Advertisment

Princeton Digital Group's 2023-2024 ESG Report Highlights Progress Towards Net Zero Emissions

Princeton Digital Group (PDG) has detailed its environmental and social governance initiatives in the newly released 2023-2024 ESG Report. A central focus is PDG's commitment to achieving Net Zero for Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2030 and the initiation of Scope 3 emissions reporting.

Key achievements in the report include:

Advertisment

Net Zero Roadmap Progress: PDG offset approximately 15% of its carbon footprint through renewable energy procurement.

Renewable Energy Initiatives: The company entered long-term agreements to procure solar power for its Mumbai data center and biomass power for its Greater Jakarta campus. Solar rooftop panels were also installed at the Shanghai facility.

ISO 45001 Certification: All operational greenfield data centers achieved ISO 45001 certification, ensuring the management of occupational health and safety risks.

Energy Efficiency: Advanced cooling technologies and other energy efficiency measures were adopted to improve Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE).

Green Finance Framework: PDG developed a green finance framework and secured USD 375 million in green loans for projects in Singapore and Johor in early 2024.

The report, developed in accordance with GRI standards, outlines PDG’s goals and progress on key sustainability topics. It also details the company’s governance structure to enhance transparency and accountability in its sustainability efforts. Additionally, the 2023 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions have been externally assured by a third-party audit firm.

Read more from Bharti Trehan..

Advertisment

Read about Sustainable Technology..

Read IT Product News Here..