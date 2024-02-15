Prodapt appoints Manish Vyas as Executive Director on Board

Prodapt, the expanding company specializing in the Connectedness industry, proudly announces the appointment of Manish Vyas, a distinguished industry veteran, to its Board as Executive Director.

Advertisment

Manish Vyas brings a wealth of experience from his illustrious 23-year tenure at Tech Mahindra, where he notably served as President of the Communications, Media, and Entertainment (CME) business. His leadership extended to pivotal roles such as CEO of Network Services and BPO business units. Moreover, as COO for strategic divisions like Experience Design & Digital Engineering, Manish provided invaluable mentorship and strategic direction, driving remarkable growth within the organization.

Under his visionary leadership, Tech Mahindra experienced exponential revenue growth, soaring from $150 million to an impressive $6.5 billion powerhouse. Manish played a crucial role in significantly scaling the Communications & Media business, achieving notable revenue and EBITDA milestones. His strategic insights and guidance have been instrumental in shaping the industry landscape and fostering unparalleled success.

At Prodapt, Manish will lead the team in spearheading strategic initiatives, solidifying Prodapt’s leading position in the industry, and advancing its growth trajectory. With extensive expertise across IT, business processes, network services, systems integration, consulting, and large-deal outsourcing, Manish brings a rich background in delivering innovative solutions to meet pivotal client objectives.

Advertisment

“I am thrilled to have Manish join the Prodapt team. With his exceptional track record as a visionary leader, Manish brings strategic thinking and innovative solutions that have successfully guided numerous global Communications Service Providers and large technology companies through their digital transformations. His joining Prodapt comes at a pivotal moment as we march towards our plans of achieving $1 billion in revenues,” Vedant Jhaver, Founder and Chairman of Prodapt, said.

"I'm energized to join the Prodapt Board and leadership team, where I get to do what I enjoy the most: solve customer problems at scale through innovation and technology. At Prodapt, we'll disrupt the status quo by leveraging AI & emerging tech while prioritizing our people and our planet. I fully share Vedant's vision of making Prodapt a globally recognized tech powerhouse, solving meaningful problems with cutting-edge solutions. This journey excites me immensely, and I'm ready to contribute my experience and passion to make Prodapt's future even brighter," Manish Vyas said.

Welcoming Manish to Prodapt, CEO Harsha Kumar said: "Manish's industry expertise and people-centric approach are synergistic with that of our leadership team, and align perfectly with our mission and values. I'm very excited to partner with him on our next growth chapters."

Vyas boasts an esteemed academic background, featuring a Management degree from the prestigious Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies in Mumbai, India, alongside an Electronics Engineering qualification from RCOEM Nagpur, India. He has also pursued executive education programs at globally recognized institutions such as the Harvard Business School, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and Yale University, enhancing his expertise and knowledge across diverse disciplines.