Prodapt Launches TechCo Toolkit for CSPs with ServiceNow

Prodapt has launched the TechCo Toolkit, an integration with ServiceNow designed to help Communications Service Providers (CSPs) enhance service activation, automate workflows, and leverage AI for operational transformation.

Advertisment

Legacy Operational Support Systems (OSS) with siloed processes and multivendor environments are causing delays in Telecom networks, revenue, and customer satisfaction. The TechCo Toolkit addresses these issues by automating and shortening the service lifecycle, speeding up provisioning, enhancing operational visibility, and improving network inventory accuracy.

The Toolkit includes Prodapt’s network accelerators NeMA (Network Management Abstraction), NeSA (Network Service Assurance), and NeDR (Network Discovery & Reconciliation) to improve service orchestration, service assurance, and network operations.

Integrated with TM Forum Open APIs, it enables efficient troubleshooting and diagnosis, resolves incidents faster, and uses AI to predict and prevent future disruptions. The Toolkit delivers 40% faster deployment and integration cycles through Prodapt’s pre-built network connector library, providing customers with the benefits of an upgraded OSS stack more quickly.

Advertisment

“Partnerships succeed best when we lean into our unique skills and expertise and have a clear view into the problem we’re trying to solve,” said Erica Volini, senior vice president of global partnerships at ServiceNow. “Prodapt’s TechCo Toolkit extends our reach well beyond where we can go alone and represents the legacy and goals of the Now Platform. I am thrilled to see the continued innovation we will achieve together to help organizations succeed in the era of digital business.”

Rajiv Papneja, CTO of Prodapt, said: “CSPs worldwide are under pressure to bring new Telco services to market quickly and to improve operational efficiency. The surefire way to do that is to optimize business logic, rationalize OSS applications, and simplify the Telecom OSS stack with AI and automation. Already, the Network OSS has evolved into a Network Digital Twin for operators to have better control over their networks, reduce deployment time, and accelerate repairs. The TechCo Toolkit will be a critical enabler of these futuristic developments in intelligent network deployment.”

Read more from Bharti Trehan here..

Read IT Product News here..