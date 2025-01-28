Progress Introduces Data Cloud for Simplified Data and AI Operations

Progress, a provider of AI-driven digital experiences and infrastructure software, has launched Progress Data Cloud, a managed Data Platform as a Service (DPaaS) designed to streamline enterprise data and artificial intelligence (AI) operations in the cloud. The platform enables organizations to advance their digital transformation and AI initiatives while minimizing operational complexity and IT overhead.

Addressing the Evolving Data and AI Landscape

As businesses worldwide scale their data capabilities and adopt AI solutions, a robust cloud data strategy has become essential for driving innovation and growth. Progress Data Cloud addresses this need by offering a unified, secure, and scalable platform for building, managing, and deploying data architectures and AI projects—eliminating the complexities of infrastructure management.

This launch underscores Progress's commitment to empowering organizations with tools that unlock the potential of their data while supporting seamless, future-ready operations.

“Organizations increasingly recognize that cloud and AI are pivotal to unlocking business value at scale,” said John Ainsworth, GM and EVP, Application and Data Platform, Progress. “Progress Data Cloud empowers companies to achieve this by offering a seamless, end-to-end experience for data and AI operations, removing the barriers of infrastructure complexity while delivering exceptional performance, security and predictability.”

Key Features and Benefits of Progress Data Cloud

Progress Data Cloud is a managed Data Platform as a Service (DPaaS) enabling hosted instances of Progress Semaphore and Progress MarkLogic, with plans to expand support for additional Progress products.

Core Benefits

- Simplified Operations: Reduces infrastructure complexity with always-on infrastructure management, real-time monitoring, continuous security scanning, and automated product updates.

- Cost Efficiency: Offers predictable pricing, transparency in resource usage, and eliminates egress fees, reducing IT costs and bottlenecks.

- Enhanced Security: Provides enterprise-grade security compliant with SOC 2 Type 1 standards to strengthen organizational security posture.

- Scalability and Performance: Delivers high availability and reliability to support mission-critical operations, generative AI requirements, and large-scale analytics.

- Streamlined User Management: Offers self-service access controls and tenancy management for improved visibility and customization.

Features for MarkLogic Customers

Progress Data Cloud provides managed hosting for the Progress MarkLogic Server database and MarkLogic Data Hub with complete feature parity. Customers benefit from accelerated deployment, enhanced scalability, robust security, and seamless production-ready solutions.

Semaphore Customers

Replacing Semaphore Cloud, Progress Data Cloud introduces a next-generation platform with all existing Semaphore features alongside new enhancements. These include improved performance, advanced security, increased reliability, enhanced user management, and SharePoint Online integration.

Progress Data Cloud is designed to support evolving enterprise needs, offering a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for data and AI-driven innovation.

“As enterprises continue to invest in digital transformation and artificial intelligence strategies, the need for robust, scalable and secure data platforms becomes increasingly evident,” said Stewart Bond, Vice President, Data Intelligence and Integration Software, IDC. “Progress Data Cloud addresses a critical market need by simplifying data operations and accelerating the development of AI-powered solutions. Its capabilities, from seamless infrastructure management to enterprise-grade security, position it as a compelling choice for organizations looking to unlock the full potential of their data to drive innovation and business value.”

