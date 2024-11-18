Pure Storage-CoreWeave offer Large-Scale AI Cloud Services Innovation

Pure Storage, which delivers advanced data storage technologies and services; and CoreWeave, the AI Hyperscaler announced Pure Storage’s strategic investment in CoreWeave to accelerate AI cloud services innovation. Alongside the investment, the companies unveiled a strategic partnership, enabling customers to leverage the Pure Storage platform within CoreWeave Cloud.

Building on their shared success with some of the world’s most advanced AI companies, this collaboration helps to fuel the next generation of AI innovators, driving breakthroughs with CoreWeave’s Cloud services and the Pure Storage platform. By adding Pure Storage as a partner, CoreWeave recognizes Pure Storage’s 15 years of innovation in flash technologies and its proven track record with some of the world’s top AI companies.

“Our strategic collaboration with CoreWeave reflects a shared commitment to delivering AI innovation at scale and marks a major milestone in delivering the flexibility and scalability that AI-driven organizations need to thrive. Integrating the Pure Storage platform into CoreWeave’s specialized cloud service environments enables customers that require massive scale and flexibility in their infrastructure the ability to tailor their infrastructure and maximize performance on their own terms, " said Rob Lee, CTO, Pure Storage.

Empowering AI Supercomputers

The Pure Storage platform is now available as an option within CoreWeave’s dedicated environments, which customers access through the CoreWeave Platform, a no compromise engineering solution purpose-built for some of the world’s most compute intensive workloads. The CoreWeave Platform uses automation to simplify complexity, maximizing infrastructure performance and efficiency, while Pure Storage offers a highly scalable, efficient storage solution, with joint solutions already deployed in production at supercomputing scale across thousands of GPUs.

