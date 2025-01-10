Pure Storage and Micron Join to Offer Hyperscale Datacentre Solutions

Pure Storage, the IT company that delivers the data storage technology and services, announced the expansion of its strategic collaboration with Micron Technology, a provider of memory and storage solutions. This strategic collaboration enables the high-capacity and energy-efficient solutions that hyperscalers require using Micron G9 QLC NAND for future DirectFlash Module products.

The joint effort continues a decade-long initiative of integrating Micron’s latest NAND technology with Pure Storage solutions, which spans seven generations and includes the Micron G8 QLC NAND qualified for production in Pure Storage’s 150TB DirectFlash Module. Combined with Pure Storage’s advanced data storage platform, the solution delivers a data storage platform with massive drive capacities, high performance, and low latency — while driving architectural simplification and delivering significant energy efficiency improvements.

“Pure Storage’s collaboration with Micron is another example of our significant momentum bringing the benefits of all-flash storage technology to hyperscale environments,” said Bill Cerreta, GM, Hyperscale, Pure Storage. “With Micron’s advanced NAND technology, Pure Storage can further optimise storage scalability, performance, and energy efficiency for an industry with unparalleled requirements.”

“Micron’s advanced NAND technologies, combined with Pure’s innovative storage solutions, enable datacentre operators to address the increasing performance, efficiency and scalability needs for ’s hyperscale datacentres,” said Jeremy Werner, SVP & GM, Storage Business Unit, Micron. “Built on trust and thriving on innovation, our collaboration with Pure Storage consistently offers cutting-edge storage solutions for hyperscale and enterprise environments.”

