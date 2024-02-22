Pure Storage Names Fredy Cheung as Area Vice President for Asia

Pure Storage, an IT provider of data storage technology and services, has named Fredy Cheung as the Area Vice President for Asia, overseeing ASEAN, Greater China, India, and Korea. Based in Hong Kong, Cheung will lead sales operations in the region, collaborating closely with Pure Storage's expanding customer network. His role entails leveraging the company's innovative and sustainable all-flash solutions, available as a service, to drive business advantages for clients.

Industry significance:

Organizations in Asia are witnessing significant growth in the storage market, fueled by key factors such as artificial intelligence (AI), data center modernization, environmental sustainability, and data protection. These issues are shaping the landscape and driving the demand for advanced storage solutions.

As per the IDC Worldwide Quarterly Enterprise Storage Systems Tracker 2023 Q3 Forecast (December 2023 Release), the external OEM storage market in Asia (including Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Korea, People’s Republic of China, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand) is projected to increase from US$9.4 billion in 2024 to US$10.9 billion by 2027.

According to IDC's data, Pure Storage recorded the most rapid year-on-year growth of 46.6% in calendar Q3 of the previous year across those identical markets.

Cheung's extensive experience in assisting regional customers in overcoming their business challenges with technology will play a vital role as Pure Storage continues to expand its growth momentum in the region.

With over two decades of experience gained at technology leaders such as Cisco and 3Com, Cheung now joins Pure Storage. His extensive experience covers diverse regions across Asia, showcasing a notable history of constructing high-performing teams, steering end-user organizations through digital transformations, and nurturing motivated channel partners. Cheung's widespread recognition in the industry highlights his adeptness in implementing impactful strategies and fostering collaborative partnerships.

Insights from the Pure Storage:

“I’m delighted to welcome Fredy to Pure Storage’s senior leadership team in the Asia Pacific and Japan region. He’s a proven leader in the region’s technology space and will help us take our growth in Asia to the next level. Pure Storage is the only enterprise storage vendor today that can deliver environmentally sustainable true all-flash storage solutions for every workload across the entire range of the price and performance spectrum. This is a unique position to be in and I can’t think of a better leader than Fredy to help us take this message to organizations throughout Asia. ” – Nathan Hall, Vice President, Asia Pacific & Japan, Pure Storage

“The Asia region has tremendous potential for growth with many organisations investing in technologies to transform their businesses. I’m excited to take on this challenge of bringing Pure Storage’s cutting-edge all-flash solutions to these enterprises and help them through priorities such as AI, environmental sustainability, data centre modernization, and data protection.” — Fredy Cheung, Area Vice President, Asia, Pure Storage

“Though the external storage market decelerated, showing slowness in 2023, IDC remains confident to see a rebound in Asia Pacific (excluding Japan and ANZ) in the next 12 to 24 months. Enterprises are gearing up their digital efforts to survive in today’s increasingly competitive market landscape resulting in ever-escalating growth of data and greater needs for data protection boosting demand for agile and resilient storage infrastructure.” — Cynthia Ho, Associate Research Director, Enterprise Infrastructure, IDC Asia Pacific.