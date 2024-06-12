Qlik Accelerates Enterprise AI Adoption with Databricks Integration

Qlik, a global data integration, analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI) provider, has announced a new strategic integration with Databricks AI Functions to enhance enterprise AI capabilities through advanced data solutions. This integration follows the recent launch of Qlik Talend Cloud and further strengthens Qlik's focus on streamlining data workflows and improving AI-driven business outcomes.

This integration enables enterprises to access advanced Databricks’ Mosaic AI functionalities without requiring extensive infrastructure changes or specialized training. The advanced features of the Qlik Talend Cloud facilitate this process, empowering companies to achieve new levels of efficiency and innovation.

Integrating Qlik with Databricks AI Functions introduces several enhancements that streamline and amplify enterprises' AI capabilities. This combination of Qlik's data integration platform with Databricks AI model APIs allows users to leverage advanced AI functionalities on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform directly within their analytics workflows, simplifying the deployment of AI-driven transformations and analyses.

Advanced AI Functionality: Qlik customers can now utilize Databricks AI Functions, including sentiment analysis, classification, and translation, within their Qlik Cloud Data Integration workflow. The integration with Qlik Talend Cloud's modern data engineering and AI-augmented data enrichment allows for sophisticated transformation and processing through simple drag-and-drop functionality.

Support for Databricks Vector Store: This upcoming capability empowers analytics from both structured and unstructured data by leveraging Databricks Vector Store for Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) applications. These applications can access a corpus of enterprise-trusted, high-quality data, enhancing the depth of AI-driven analytics.

Enhanced Data Management and Analytics: Building on Databricks’ capabilities in handling large volumes and varieties of data, Qlik Talend Cloud adds functionalities for data lineage, historical data management, and data product creation, essential for maintaining data integrity and compliance. This integration ensures that the enriched, AI-ready data provided by Qlik Talend Cloud is available on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform.

Strategic Business Value: By leveraging Qlik's data solutions with Databricks' AI Functions, businesses can achieve faster and more accurate insights, improving decision-making processes, operational efficiency, and adaptability to market changes. The Qlik Talend Trust Score for AI further ensures the reliability and effectiveness of AI-driven insights.

"Through our integration with Databricks, Qlik is pushing the boundaries of enterprise AI, making it more effective and accessible," stated David Zember, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Channels and Alliances at Qlik. "This collaboration helps our customers to transform data into strategic assets, accelerating innovation and enhancing business agility."

"Our partnership with Qlik underscores our shared commitment to advance AI-driven analytics," said Roger Murff, VP of Technology Partners at Databricks. "This integration enables our shared customers to leverage Databricks' AI Functions within Qlik’s trusted data solutions, streamlining their processes and enabling them to harness the full potential of their data for superior business outcomes."

