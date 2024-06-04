Qlik announced Annual Partner Awards

Qlik has announced the winners of its annual Partner Awards, recognizing the Qlik partner community for their excellence in driving customer success and innovation. This year’s awards emphasize the vital role partners play in establishing robust data and analytics foundations, enabling customers to maximize the potential of AI in their businesses.
The awards were presented at Qlik Connect, where the company also honored its Regional Partner award winners, previously announced at Qlik’s Virtual Partner Summit earlier this year. This announcement comes on the heels of Qlik's Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS, aimed at accelerating enterprise AI adoption through innovative and reliable solutions.
“We are proud to honor our partners for their exceptional contributions to simplifying data complexity and driving clear, tangible business outcomes for our joint customers globally,” said David Zember, Senior Vice President, of WW Channels and Alliances at Qlik. “By leveraging the full spectrum of Qlik's data and analytics solutions, our partners enable businesses to accelerate AI-driven business value, ensuring they remain competitive and data-driven in today’s rapidly evolving landscape.”
Global Partner Award recipients
North America Partner Award recipients
EMEA Partner Award recipients
Asia Pacific Partner Award recipients
North America Partner Award recipients
EMEA Partner Award recipients
Asia Pacific Partner Award recipients
Solution Provider of the Year: SIFT Analytics Group Pte Ltd
Master Reseller of the Year: Insight Technology Inc
New Partner of the Year: Altis Consulting
Top Enabled Partner of the Year: Team Computers Pvt Ltd
Partner of the Year for Excellence in Renewals: K.K. Ashisuto
Talend Data Integration Partner of the Year: Quandatics SDN BHD
Latin America Partner Award recipients
Solution Provider of the Year: UpSociative
Master Reseller of the Year: Toccato Tecnologia
New Partner of the Year: GAV Consulting
Authorized Reseller of the Year: ELNOTRICK Serv. Informatica Ltda
Best Enabled Partner of the Year: Data IQ Mexico
Read more from Bharti Trehan Here..