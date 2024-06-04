Qlik announced Annual Partner Awards

Qlik has announced the winners of its annual Partner Awards, recognizing the Qlik partner community for their excellence in driving customer success and innovation. This year’s awards emphasize the vital role partners play in establishing robust data and analytics foundations, enabling customers to maximize the potential of AI in their businesses.

The awards were presented at Qlik Connect, where the company also honored its Regional Partner award winners, previously announced at Qlik’s Virtual Partner Summit earlier this year. This announcement comes on the heels of Qlik's Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS, aimed at accelerating enterprise AI adoption through innovative and reliable solutions.

“We are proud to honor our partners for their exceptional contributions to simplifying data complexity and driving clear, tangible business outcomes for our joint customers globally,” said David Zember, Senior Vice President, of WW Channels and Alliances at Qlik. “By leveraging the full spectrum of Qlik's data and analytics solutions, our partners enable businesses to accelerate AI-driven business value, ensuring they remain competitive and data-driven in today’s rapidly evolving landscape.”

Global Partner Award recipients

Global Technology Partner of the Year: Amazon Web Services

Global System Integrator Partner Innovation Award: Capegemini

Global System Integrator Partner of the Year: Accenture

Global Channel Partner of the Year: IPC Global

Global OEM Partner of the Year: SailPoint Technologies

North America Partner Award recipients

System Integrator Partner of the Year: Deloitte Consulting LLP

OEM Partner of the Year: Insurity

Technology Alliance Collaboration Award: Databricks

EMEA Partner Award recipients

System Integrator Partner of the Year: TCS

OEM Partner of the Year: MEHRWERK GmbH

Technology Alliance Collaboration Award: Databricks

Asia Pacific Partner Award recipients

System Integrator Partner of the Year: NTT Data

Technology Alliance Collaboration Award: Snowflake

Solution Provider of the Year: Wipfli

New Partner of the Year: Pingahla Inc

Best Enabled Partner of the Year: Artha Solutions

Data Integration Partner of the Year: DI Squared

Enterprise Partner of the Year: Capital Data

EMEA Partner Award recipients

Solution Provider of the Year: INFORM DataLab

Master Reseller of the Year: SP Data Ltd.

Best Enabled Partner of the Year: CIMT

Best Partner-Sourced Partner of the Year: INFODATI S.P.A '

Qlik Data Integration Partner of the Year: Basserah for Information Technology Company =

SaaS Partner of the Year: MEHRWERK GmbH

Talend Data Integration Partner of the Year: Keyrus

Asia Pacific Partner Award recipients

Solution Provider of the Year: SIFT Analytics Group Pte Ltd

Master Reseller of the Year: Insight Technology Inc

New Partner of the Year: Altis Consulting

Top Enabled Partner of the Year: Team Computers Pvt Ltd

Partner of the Year for Excellence in Renewals: K.K. Ashisuto

Talend Data Integration Partner of the Year: Quandatics SDN BHD

Latin America Partner Award recipients

Solution Provider of the Year: UpSociative

Master Reseller of the Year: Toccato Tecnologia

New Partner of the Year: GAV Consulting

Authorized Reseller of the Year: ELNOTRICK Serv. Informatica Ltda

Best Enabled Partner of the Year: Data IQ Mexico

