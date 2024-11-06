Qlik Announces Qlik Connect 2025 Annual Partner Event

Qlik, a data integration, analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI) provider, has opened registration for its flagship global event, Qlik Connect 2025. Qlik Connect brings together customers, partners, and product experts to explore the latest advancements in data, analytics, and AI. The event focuses on providing actionable strategies for organizations to maximize the value of AI. This year’s event will take place from May 13-15, 2025, at Disney Coronado Springs in Orlando, Florida.

“Qlik Connect was a fantastic experience for Takeuchi. Not only were we able to share how we use Qlik’s cloud-based analytics platform on the main stage, but we also gained valuable insights into enhancing our business intelligence strategies and building a future-proof data foundation to scale our AI programs,” shared Susan Dean, Business Technology Director at Takeuchi. “The breakout sessions were incredibly helpful, providing our team with a great opportunity to connect and strengthen our efforts to drive data-driven decision-making at Takeuchi.”

Key Features of Qlik Connect 2025

The Qlik Connect 2025 event offers a range of learning and networking opportunities, including:

Keynote Presentations: Insights from CEO Mike Capone and guest speakers on the future of data and AI.

Product Roadmap Previews: Exclusive previews showcasing Qlik’s vision and the integration of Talend technologies.

Breakout Sessions: Focused discussions on innovative solutions and successful customer implementations.

Hands-On Workshops and Training: Skill-building sessions and exclusive certification opportunities.

Interactive Exhibit Hall: Live demonstrations, networking opportunities, and collaboration spaces.

Qlik’s Comprehensive Data Solutions for Strategic Business Outcomes

Qlik transforms complex data landscapes into actionable insights, enabling strategic business decisions for global customers and offering a portfolio of enterprise-grade AI/ML, data integration, and analytics. Data integration and governance solutions ensure compatibility with diverse data sources, while intuitive analytics reveal hidden patterns, helping teams tackle complex challenges and identify new opportunities. As strategic partners, Qlik's platform-agnostic technology assists in improving its customers' competitiveness.

