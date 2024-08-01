Qlik Answers launches AI-Driven Insights from Unstructured Data

Qlik, a global provider of data integration, analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, announced the general availability of Qlik Answers. This self-service AI solution helps organizations utilize AI by addressing risks, managing complexity, and scaling AI's impact. Qlik Answers uses generative AI to transform unstructured data into actionable results, offering full explainability to facilitate enterprise AI adoption.

Qlik Answers combines generative AI with Qlik’s data analytics capabilities to deliver accurate, contextually relevant results from extensive unstructured data sources. This solution allows customers to integrate AI into their existing Qlik business intelligence workflows efficiently, avoiding technical debt.

“Qlik Answers is designed to help businesses use their unstructured data to make better decisions,” said Brendan Grady, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Qlik's Analytics Business Unit. “This solution integrates our strengths in analytics and data with generative AI, providing users with precise answers to their questions. With Qlik Answers, we are offering a tool that supports the direct translation of unstructured data into tangible business outcomes.”

Key Features of Qlik Answers:

AI-Powered: Provides relevant answers from curated knowledge bases, improving the use of unstructured data.

Transparency: Offers full explainability with answers linked to source documents, ensuring trust and consistency.

Broad Connectivity: Integrates with existing systems and platforms using Qlik’s enterprise connectors to access various unstructured data sources.

Enhanced Efficiency: Supports real-time business activities and decisions, allowing users quick access to relevant information.

"We're excited to see Qlik focus on unlocking business outcomes from unstructured data with Qlik Answers," said Stefan Heinz, Senior BI & Analytics Manager at Bystronic Group. "The full explainability and integration with Qlik’s trusted analytics platform promise to drive responsible and effective use of AI at an enterprise level."

Qlik Answers integrates technologies to provide reliable access to unstructured data. The solution uses Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG), which combines retrieval-based and generative AI methods. This approach retrieves relevant documents from pre-indexed knowledge bases and generates contextually relevant responses. By using modern generative models, Qlik Answers can interpret and synthesize information from various sources, offering concise and actionable answers.

To integrate with existing systems, Qlik Answers uses Qlik’s enterprise connectors. These connectors access a wide range of unstructured data sources without extensive data movement or reconfiguration, simplifying deployment while maintaining data integrity and accessibility. The solution ensures full explainability and transparency by linking AI-generated answers to their sources, allowing users to verify the information.

Qlik Answers is self-service oriented, enabling business users to deploy and manage AI-driven knowledge assistants without needing extensive technical expertise or custom development. This ease of use allows organizations to quickly benefit from the solution, supporting real-time business activities and enhancing decision-making processes.

