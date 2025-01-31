Qlik Introduces Data Flow Capabilities in Qlik Cloud Analytics

Qlik has announced the launch of Data Flow within Qlik Cloud Analytics, designed to streamline dataset preparation for analytics and AI. This new feature enables users to visually combine, clean, and shape data through an intuitive drag-and-drop interface, reducing dependency on technical scripting skills. By simplifying data preparation, Data Flow allows both technical and non-technical users to efficiently create AI-ready datasets.

Key Features of Data Flow

- Drag-and-Drop Interface: Users can visually prepare datasets without scripting, making data transformation more accessible.

- Transparency and Control: Every action generates a Qlik script automatically, ensuring visibility and confidence in data preparation.

- Flexible Workflows: Supports no-code, low-code, and pro-code approaches, adapting to different user needs.

- Seamless Integration: Fully integrated with Qlik Cloud Analytics, enabling a smooth transition from data preparation to AI and visualization.

By reducing the time spent on data preparation, Data Flow helps users focus on generating insights and making data-driven decisions.

“Efficient data preparation has always been a critical, yet time-consuming, part of our analytics process,” said Jon Carpenter, Systems and Programming Manager at Pima County. “We’re excited to see how Data Flow can help us accelerate insights and make more informed decisions.”

Enhancing Data Preparation for Insights

Data preparation is a time-intensive process that often creates bottlenecks, limiting the ability to effectively utilize data for analytics and AI. Data Flow addresses this challenge by enabling users—regardless of technical expertise—to manage their data workflows independently.

This capability supports a growing industry need for broader access to analytics and AI. By allowing more users to prepare high-quality, AI-ready data, Qlik helps organizations reduce reliance on IT teams, accelerate time to insights, and ensure data accuracy and consistency.

“Data Flow is the type of innovation we’ve been looking for—enabling teams across our organization to quickly and easily create high-quality datasets without needing deep technical expertise,” shared Angel Monjarás, Qlik Platform Manager at C40 Cities.

Data Flow is a key component of Qlik’s efforts to simplify analytics and enhance collaboration between IT and business users. By integrating Qlik Talend Cloud with Qlik Cloud Analytics, it enables seamless access to reliable, high-quality data, supporting informed decision-making and driving impactful results.

“Data preparation is often an overlooked yet essential step in the analytics and AI process,” said Brendan Grady, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Qlik’s Analytics Business Unit. “With Data Flow, we’re enabling a broader range of users to confidently prepare AI-ready datasets without requiring technical expertise. This innovation removes traditional barriers and accelerates the journey from raw data to actionable insights, helping organizations drive value faster and more effectively.”

