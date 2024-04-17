Qlik offers Real-World AI Transformations with AI Accelerator

Qlik is an AI integration provider across industries. In its latest offering to democratize AI for enterprises at all technology adoption levels, Qlik introduces the AI Accelerator. This service reportedly assists as an initial step for companies interested in exploring AI possibilities, serving AI-driven analytics.

Advertisment

Qlik’s AI solutions demonstrate the strategic value of deploying AI on top of data foundations.

Healthcare: Appalachian Regional Healthcare leveraged Qlik's AI capabilities to forecast patient appointment no-shows, resulting in $6 million in cost savings over two years across 15 clinics. This approach enabled the organization to engage with at-risk patients preemptively.

Digital marketing: RevLocal enhanced customer retention by 7% by employing predictive analysis with Qlik AutoML, underscoring the direct relationship between AI implementation and business expansion.

Advertisment

Financial services: Integra utilized Qlik's AI for lead scoring and risk assessment in the loan process, projecting annual savings of over $1 million. This demonstrates AI's contribution to improving operational efficiency and profitability.

These instances highlight the effectiveness of AI when integrated seamlessly with Qlik's data integration and analytics technology. This integration opens avenues for enhanced efficiency, innovation, and improved customer engagement across various industries.

“Reflecting on our momentum with customers using AI, we see a pivotal shift towards scalable AI, deeply anchored in strong data foundations,” remarks James Fisher, Chief Strategy Officer at Qlik. “Successful AI implementations hinge on exceptional data management, a principle driving our strategy and evidenced in sectors from healthcare to finance. Our focus is on enabling businesses to leverage AI effectively, underpinned by quality data, ensuring AI’s transformative potential is fully realized.”

As industries acknowledge the importance of integrating AI into their core operations to bolster decision-making, Qlik customer Indian Oil is making notable advancements in this direction. Sukla Mistry, Director of refineries) at Indian Oil, elaborating on this proactive approach, said, “Our next step is to go deeper into AI/ML models and work more with refinery operations on process optimization, pricing mechanisms, project monitoring, and CRM. All these processes will utilize Qlik for visualization and insights, enabling us to track KPIs and monitor operations across the organization.”

Qlik's AI Accelerator, accessible to both new and current customers, is offering services for swift integration, streamlining businesses' initial ventures into AI. For quick implementation within existing Qlik applications, this service enables companies to utilize and test AI capabilities. It embodies Qlik's offering to democratize AI, assisting businesses in AI technologies and assessing their potential impact on operations.