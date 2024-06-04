Qlik Partners UNFCCC providing AI solutions to manage Climate datasets

Qlik has announced an expanded partnership with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to enhance the UNFCCC’s capabilities in climate change negotiations through data-informed action. Utilizing Qlik’s data integration, analytics, and AI solutions, the UNFCCC will manage global datasets more effectively to assist countries in advancing their climate policies and strategies.

Qlik’s technology will address the challenges of managing and reconciling vast amounts of global data, which often vary in quality and context across borders. This will improve the UNFCCC’s analysis methods, enabling better reporting for actionable climate policies. The partnership also aims to explore using AI and unstructured data to deepen the understanding of the climate crisis.

This collaboration will utilize Qlik's advanced data integration, analytics, and AI solutions to support the UNFCCC’s climate initiatives through the following actions:

Data Integration: Qlik’s applications will integrate with the UNFCCC’s data system, creating a unified platform for data access and analysis.

Public Dashboards: Interactive dashboards will be developed to present transparent and accurate climate data to the public.

Capacity Building: Offering courses to UNFCCC staff to enhance data literacy and effective use of Qlik products.

AI Integration: Incorporation of continuous AI and capacity analysis into UNFCCC’s analytical applications.

“Partnering with Qlik allows us to take significant strides in our climate action efforts by leveraging advanced data integration and AI capabilities,” said Joaquim Barris, Data Scientist at UNFCCC. “This collaboration will enable us to implement more immediate, data-informed actions and better understand our diplomacy, political and climate data. We are particularly excited about exploring AI’s potential in analyzing data of all types, including unstructured data. Qlik’s focus on data and analytics foundations makes them an ideal partner for tapping into AI’s potential.”

Qlik’s integration will enhance the UNFCCC’s ability to standardize diverse data sources, leading to more cohesive and comprehensive climate policies. The partnership will also introduce advanced AI tools for continuous analysis, enabling faster response times and more precise decision-making.

“We are honored to support the UNFCCC in its mission to combat climate change. By integrating our data and AI solutions, we aim to provide the UNFCCC with the tools needed to assist countries to implement effective and timely climate policies,” noted Julie Kae, VP, of Sustainability and DEIB, Executive Director of Qlik.org. “Our focus on data integrity and tangible outcomes aligns perfectly with the UNFCCC’s goals, and we look forward to a successful collaboration that drives meaningful climate action.”

