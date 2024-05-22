Qualcomm Accelerates Copilot+ PC Development with Snapdragon

At Microsoft Build, Qualcomm Technologies, in collaboration with Microsoft, announced the Snapdragon Dev Kit for Windows. This compact-form-factor PC is powered by Snapdragon X Elite and is designed for developers creating or optimizing apps and experiences for the next generation of AI PCs.

Advertisment

With various Snapdragon X Series-powered laptops expected to be available soon, developers will have access to new technology for creating optimized software and AI experiences. The native Windows on Snapdragon toolchain, which includes Visual Studio/VSCode and other runtimes, libraries, and frameworks, allows developers to quickly adapt and recompile Windows applications natively for Snapdragon. This aims to enhance the experience for PC consumers.

The Snapdragon Dev Kit for Windows includes a Developer Edition of the Snapdragon X Elite processor, multiple ports, and a form factor compatible with multi-monitor systems.

The Snapdragon Dev Kit would provide developers with the necessary tools to create, debug, and test applications and experiences tailored for the forthcoming laptops based on the Snapdragon X Series. It includes the Snapdragon X Elite processor, offering developers the configurability and programmability needed to optimize their software for Snapdragon-powered devices.

Advertisment

“The Snapdragon Dev Kit for Windows is purpose-built to accelerate the next generation of on-device AI applications for PCs,” said Kedar Kondap, senior vice president and general manager of compute and gaming, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “This system gives developers access to our powerful Qualcomm Oryon CPU and 45 TOPS NPU, so they can build the AI apps of the future.”

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, is a global provider of wireless technology, Semiconductor Solutions, snapdragon processors AI and Machine Learning and services. Founded 40 years ago, has headquartered in San Diego, California, Qualcomm has been working in the mobile technology, particularly in the development of advanced wireless communication systems and semiconductor solutions. With its partner ecosystem they offer digital transformation services.

Read More Articles Here..

Read Product News Here..