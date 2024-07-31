Qualcomm Unveils Snapdragon 4s Gen 2, Debuts 5G Chipset

Qualcomm Technologies has made two key announcements at its Snapdragon for India in Delhi, India, aimed at showcasing its India presence and driving innovation and 5G access for the India market. Bringing together its global leaders for Mobile and Compute alongside the India leadership team, the event gathered key India ecosystem partners, media, analysts and industry influencers. The event included guest keynotes by Lt. Gen. Dr. SP Kochhar, Director General at Cellular Operators Association of India, (COAI) who spoke about the scope and scale of 5G in India, Navkendar Singh, Associate Vice President with IDC India, who spoke about some of the challenges Indian consumers have faced in 5G access and adoption and Varun Mayya, CEO and founder of Aeos Labs and a leading voice on generative AI and content creation.

This event recognised the key contributions of its India engineering teams in the design and development of its latest solution for the smartphone market. It highlighted Qualcomm's commitment to fostering innovation and empowering communities in India over the last 20 years, enabling access to cutting-edge technologies in 5G and AI, by the heads of the Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai Centers, Srini Maddali, SVP, Engineering, Qualcomm India and Shashi Reddy, VP, Engineering, Qualcomm India and Mahesh Moorthy, VP, Engineering, Qualcomm India respectively.

The new Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 redefines the entry-level mobile experience, packed with consumer must-haves, including Gigabit 5G connectivity, robust power efficiency for all-day battery life, and skilled camera capabilities. With innovations that aim at the greater good, Qualcomm’s 5G leadership has played a key role in digitising India. Stemming from Qualcomm’s commitment to engineering human progress, this chip of change will be key in accelerating 5G penetration in India by bringing this technology to entry tier smartphones. The Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 will make 5G accessible to over 600 million Indian smartphone users, offering peak download speeds up to 1 Gbps, which is 7 times faster than the LTE platforms typically available in the same price tier.

Speaking about Qualcomm’s efforts towards digital inclusivity and connectivity in India, Savi Soin, Senior Vice President and President, Qualcomm India said, “Access to 5G will be a key factor towards furthering India’s journey of digital transformation and securing its presence as a global player. With the 5G rollout in India a success, our vision is to make sure every Indian can enjoy its benefits with affordable devices. 5G can bridge the digital divide, empowering Indians with crucial tools and services in education, government services, healthcare, and payments more reliably and securely, as well as drive India’s Made in India agenda. Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 is a key step in strengthening India’s 5G landscape and democratizing connectivity.”

Sunil Dutt, President, Devices, Jio commented, “Qualcomm Technologies’ cutting-edge 5G platforms, combined with Jio's largest, widest and fastest network as well as a deep understanding of the Indian market, will enable True 5G for ALL Indians. Qualcomm Technologies' support has been instrumental in Jio's journey to becoming the Largest Mobile-Data operator in the world. Through this collaboration, Qualcomm Technologies and Jio are transforming India’s telecommunications landscape and creating a more inclusive digital future. Together, we are making “5G for All” a reality, helping ensure every Indian can access the opportunities shaping the future of India.”

