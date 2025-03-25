Quest Global Announces Strategic Partnership with Rapidus for the AI Chips

Quest Global, a global product engineering services company, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation with Rapidus Corporation, a Japanese manufacturer of advanced 2-nanometer (nm) semiconductor solutions.

With this partnership, Quest Global is positioned to better serve Rapidus and its customers as a design partner, providing its expansive and deep expertise in advanced 2nm chip design; ideal for high-performance and low-power AI semiconductor solutions. For Rapidus, the partnership provides access to Quest Global’s extensive global client chip base. Together, Rapidus and Quest Global will leverage their combined capabilities to deliver innovative AI products and other silicon solutions to existing and new clients.

As a company engaged in designing ultra-low-power AI chips, Quest Global believes in delivering solutions in multiple leading-edge nodes. Its expertise lies in delivering highly efficient, high-performance chipsets that redefine possibilities in AI-driven applications. Its designs power some of the world’s most innovative products, including first-of-its-kind AR/VR glasses, AI-driven smart helmets, wearable products such as smartwatches and earbuds and computing engines for software-defined vehicles. By integrating AI algorithms with advanced technologies such as neural processing, image and video processing, augmented reality and virtual reality, Quest Global will help its clients achieve high levels of customer satisfaction and gain a competitive edge in the marketplace.

Quest Global’s strength in design services, paired with Rapidus foundry’s manufacturing expertise, will enable clients in the automotive, high-tech, IoT, industrial and telecommunications sectors to leverage gen AI-driven designs and foundry services to drive ongoing innovation. Rapidus is building its Rapid and Unified Manufacturing Service (RUMS) model that will shorten time-to-market for customers by providing design support and integrated front-end and back-end processes in collaboration with ecosystem partners such as Quest Global. Together, the two companies will deliver transformational silicon solutions as a virtual integrated device manufacturer (IDM) model for fabless companies.

"As we enter the transformational era of gen AI, it is critical for the semiconductor industry to establish a new framework for the stable and seamless design, development, and manufacturing of AI-driven advanced-node chips," said Ajit Prabhu, Co-founder & CEO, Quest Global. "This partnership, based on the virtual IDM model, provides the silicon solution that companies around the world are seeking. We are honored to support the realisation of this groundbreaking initiative in Japan, where the public and private sectors are working together to achieve advanced semiconductor technologies."

"Quest Global has shown a strong affinity for our short turnaround time manufacturing services, specifically with RUMS," said Dr. Atsuyoshi Koike, CEO, Rapidus. "In addition, receiving evaluation and feedback from Quest Global will provide a solid foundation for customer acquisitions and products. Furthermore, becoming one of Quest Global's foundry partners will provide us access to the company's customer network. For Rapidus, securing a track record of design is vital, so this partnership will be very beneficial for both companies."