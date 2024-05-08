Quest Global Partners with People Tech Group

Quest Global, a product engineering services company, announced the acquisition of a majority stake in People Tech Group, a company known for digital transformation services for Fortune 500 clients. The acquisition includes offices in the US and a development center in Hyderabad, enhancing Quest Global’s presence in India and North America, particularly in the Automotive and Hi-Tech sectors.

The partnership aims to improve service to customers, including OEMs in the Automotive industry, by offering expertise in digital transformation for Software Defined Vehicles (SDV). People Tech brings capabilities in the architecture, design, user experience, development, and testing of Human-Machine Interface (HMI) and applications for infotainment systems and instrument clusters.

The company also offers specialized testing for Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS), including Software in Loop (SIL) and Model in Loop (MIL) testing.

Additionally, People Tech contributes to Quest Global’s proficiency in enterprise software, cloud solutions, data engineering, and analytics within the Hi-Tech sector. This strategic move is expected to bolster Quest Global’s market position and enhance its service offerings in the evolving digital landscape.

“With People Tech’s experience and expertise, we will accelerate growth, scale operations, and address the evolving needs of our clients globally,” said Ajit Prabhu, Chairman & CEO, of Quest Global. “This strategic union moves us forward on our journey to deliver innovative digital transformation and product engineering solutions to our customers in the Automotive and Hi-Tech industries as we continue on our journey to become a centenary organization.”

People Tech Group and Quest Global have announced a collaboration that will see the integration of their respective capabilities. This partnership is expected to enhance the range of services provided to current clients and extend their reach to new clients, focusing on digital transformation and product engineering solutions.

People Tech will utilize Quest Global’s resources, expertise, and extensive client network to further develop its operations and service offerings. This collaboration aligns with the industry’s move towards increased digitalization and the demand for advanced product engineering. The combined efforts of both companies are anticipated to create a more robust platform for delivering these services.

“This is new for People Tech, and we are looking forward to becoming part of the Quest Global family,” said Vishwa Prasad, Founder and CEO of People Tech. “Our shared values and commitment make this integration a natural fit. We both help our customers solve their most challenging problems. With this transaction, we will be able to bring our Data/AI and Enterprise Software services to a broader client base and leverage the substantial industry expertise of Quest Global resources.”

