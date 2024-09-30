Quick Heal Advisory on Emerging Cyber Threats Targeting Consumers

Quick Heal Technologies, a global cybersecurity solutions provider, has released a detailed advisory addressing several cyber threats currently targeting consumers. As digital fraud increases, cybercriminals are adapting their methods, exploiting platforms and events to defraud users. Researchers at Seqrite Labs, Indian malware analysis facility, have highlighted key digital fraud trends.

Festival-Related Scams

With festivals such as Diwali, Dussehra, and Christmas approaching, Quick Heal has observed an increase in cybercriminal activity targeting festival shoppers. These scams often involve fake domains that impersonate legitimate shopping websites. For example, “shoop.xyz” mimics “shop.com.” Malicious links are shared through WhatsApp, SMS, and email, often disguised as special festival gifts using short URLs.

Users who click on these links are prompted to provide personal information and access to their contacts, messages, and call records. The attackers create a sense of urgency, encouraging users to share the links to claim a “special Diwali gift.”

Banking Reward Application Scams

Cybercriminals are also employing social engineering tactics to trick users into downloading malicious APK files. These scams often create urgency with messages like “Available only for today” or “Your account has been blocked due to KYC update.”

These scams can result in monetary loss, theft of personal data, phishing of bank credentials, and unauthorized transactions. Attackers can gain control over the victim's device, leading to further exploitation.

Fake IRCTC App

Sophisticated spyware posing as the official IRCTC app has been detected. This malicious app can steal login credentials for Facebook and Google accounts, extract codes from Google Authenticator, track the device’s location, and even record videos. It gathers information about installed apps and sends the data to a command and control server.

E-commerce-Related Fraud

Scammers target e-commerce users with fake messages claiming they have won prizes or gift cards. These messages are distributed through SMS, email, and social media platforms, encouraging users to click on links to claim rewards. These links direct users to malicious sites designed to steal personal information.

Income Tax Refund Scam

A new fraud scheme involves contacting individuals about alleged tax refunds. These messages, sent via SMS, WhatsApp, or email, prompt users to verify account details for receiving a refund. Text such as “Your income tax refund of Rs. XXXX has been approved” is commonly used, potentially leading to unauthorized access to victims’ accounts.

Paris Olympics 2024 Apps

In the wake of the Olympics, apps claiming to provide event-related information have emerged. Many of these apps were found to collect user data without consent and share it with third-party advertisers. These apps request elevated permissions to access personal information, putting users at risk of identity theft and data breaches.

QR Code Phishing (Quishing)

A new phishing method involves the use of malicious QR codes. These codes are sent via text messages, social media, or email, directing users to fake websites that steal personal and financial information. Scanning the QR codes sometimes results in malware being downloaded to the user’s device.

Safety Recommendations

Quick Heal advises users to adopt the following safety practices:

Be cautious when clicking on links or opening attachments from unknown sources.

Verify website authenticity before entering personal or financial information.

Download apps only from official app stores and be wary of apps requesting excessive permissions.

Avoid sharing sensitive information in response to unsolicited messages.

Enable multi-factor authentication for added security.

Keep security software and operating systems updated.

Be skeptical of offers that create a sense of urgency.

Use secure scanner apps for QR codes.

Manually enter URLs instead of scanning QR codes when dealing with sensitive data.

Stay informed about cybersecurity threats and best practices.

Conclusion

As cyber threats continue to evolve, staying informed and practicing strong cybersecurity measures is essential.