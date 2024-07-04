Quick Heal and NewJaisa Jointly Filling gaps for Refurbished Market

Quick Heal Technologies Limited, a global cybersecurity solutions provider, announced a strategic partnership with NewJaisa Technologies, a Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) brand in the burgeoning refurbished electronics market. This collaboration will see Quick Heal's product, Total Security, pre-installed on all NewJaisa refurbished laptops and desktops.

Advertisment

As per the recent reports, the new PC shipment stands at 13.9 MM units for the fiscal year 2023. On the other hand, the refurbished IT equipment market stands at 1.5 MM units and aggregates to approximately 10-11% of the overall market size as it is largely serviced by the unorganized sector where NewJaisa is on a mission to make refurbished electronics mainstream and building an organized and bridging the trust deficit. With a dominant market share of NewJaisa, this partnership positions Quick Heal at the forefront of cybersecurity and strengthens its presence in this rapidly evolving sector.

Quick Heal Total Security provides comprehensive digital protection, powered by its patented GoDeep.AI technology—an AI-enabled deep predictive malware hunting system with a cloud-based deep learning module and advanced behavior detection system. Certified by AVLab Poland as the safest for banking and browsing in India and the world, Quick Heal draws on its 30 years of domain expertise to transform the cybersecurity ecosystem.

Key features include dark web monitoring, smart parenting, web security and phishing protection, advanced anti-ransomware, data backup, and metaProtect—a cloud-based platform for synchronized cybersecurity remote management and monitoring of registered devices on the go. This all-encompassing cybersecurity solution meets the evolving needs of today's digital landscape.

Advertisment

Central to Quick Heal’s unparalleled threat intelligence and innovation is Seqrite Labs, India's largest malware analysis facility. With a relentless focus to innovate, simplify, and secure, the company ensures millions of customers worldwide remain safe and secure. Its recent induction into the US Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute Consortium (AISIC) further reaffirms its global commitment to AI safety and security, solidifying its position as a leader in the cybersecurity domain.

Vishal Salvi, Chief Executive Officer at Quick Heal Technologies, said, “Our partnership with NewJaisa Technologies represents a strategic move to address the growing cybersecurity needs in the refurbished electronics market. With projections indicating significant growth in this sector, particularly in India, we must provide robust security solutions across all segments of the device market. By integrating our Total Security solution into NewJaisa's refurbished products, we are ensuring comprehensive protection for a broader range of consumers. This collaboration aligns with our commitment to enhancing digital security across diverse market segments and device types.”

NewJaisa Technologies, founded by IIT and IIM alumni, is the only listed company in India's refurbished electronics market. The company's technology-driven, highly automated end-to-end reverse supply chain for IT assets allows it to offer significant discounts on high-quality refurbished products compared to new ones.

Advertisment

Vishesh Handa, CEO of NewJaisa Technologies, commented on the partnership, “The integration of Quick Heal Total Security into our refurbished devices marks enhancement to our value proposition. As a contributor to India's refurbished electronics market, we recognize the importance of coupling affordability with strong security measures. Quick Heal's features complement our existing quality assurance processes, allowing us to offer a more comprehensive product to our customers. This partnership strengthens our market position and addresses critical security concerns in the refurbished electronics sector, potentially opening new avenues for market growth.”

Read more from Bharti Trehan..

Read IT Product News here..