RAH Infotech Appointed Varonis Distributor for India and SAARC

RAH Infotech has unveiled a strategic partnership with Varonis, a data security provider organization. Selected as Varonis' distributor in India and the SAARC region, RAH Infotech solidifies its commitment to delivering top-tier security solutions. This collaboration enhances the availability and accessibility of Varonis' cutting-edge technologies across the specified markets, addressing critical data protection needs with expertise and reliability.

“We are delighted to team up with Varonis, a global leader in data security,” said Ashok Kumar, CEO of RAH Infotech. “Data is the most valuable asset for any organization, and it is also the most vulnerable to cyberattacks. Varonis’ cloud-native Data Security Platform enables organizations to secure their data from insider threats, ransomware, and data breaches while ensuring compliance with data privacy regulations. We are confident this collaboration will help us deliver cutting-edge data security solutions to our customers across India and SAARC regions.”

Varonis is a known name in Data Security and Privacy Management (DSPM), offering automated solutions that benefit customers globally. Varonis aids organizations in minimizing their blast radius, limiting potential damage in the event of a security breach. Through its Data Security Platform, Varonis provides continuous monitoring of data, swiftly addressing vulnerabilities stemming from excessive access, third-party app integrations, and misconfigurations. This proactive approach ensures robust protection of sensitive information, reinforcing Varonis' reputation as a trusted ally in safeguarding against evolving cyber threats.

“RAH Infotech has established itself as a leading value-added distributor in India,” said Maheswaran Shanmugasundaram, Varonis Country Manager, India. “Their deep understanding of the local market dynamics, strong regional presence, and commitment to helping their customers with advanced solutions make them an ideal collaborator for Varonis in India and SAARC. Together, we aim to secure our customers’ data from cyber threats while ensuring compliance with ever-changing data privacy regulations.”

RAH Infotech presents an extensive array of solutions tailored for efficient management across data, network, security, regulatory environments, and operational sectors within an integrated ecosystem. Through its distribution and reseller program, RAH Infotech fosters partner growth and success. The company prioritizes the cultivation of a robust partner network, aligning its business with emerging technologies evident in its diverse product portfolio. RAH Infotech's commitment lies in empowering partners and clients alike with innovative solutions, reaffirming its dedication to staying at the forefront of technological advancements and fostering collaborative success within the industry.